Watch Viral Video: Zomato Delivery Man Invited by Customers to Join New Year Celebrations, Here’s How He Reacts

Viral Video: As the world celebrated the arrival of 2023, a group of men is receiving praises online for inviting a Zomato delivery man to be part of their small celebrations during the New Year's eve.

Customers invite Zomato delivery agent in their New Year celebrations

Viral Video: Be it any festival, rainy weather, midnight craving or New Year’s eve, the people who are ever ready to bring a smile to our face are the delivery executives of online food apps. Just like that, this new year too, all delivery men were on their toes but one among thousands of them was turned out to be lucky when he delivered a cake to a group of men. How? So, after this Zomato delivery man delivered food to the doorstep of a house, the group of men who were having a New Year party inside, decided to call him in and asked him to be a part of their celebrations. And, now a video of the heartwarming incident is going viral on social media platforms.

It all started when Kishan Srivatsa and his friends ordered food on Zomato around 11 pm and it was delivered just around 12 midnight. Following which, Kishan and his friends decided to invite the delivery agent in their celebration and asked him to cut the cake. A video of the small celebration where we can see the elated Zomato delivery man with his million-dollar smile cutting a cake was shared on Twitter by Kishan.

@zomato @zomatocare @ZomatoProHelp

We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner.

Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people #zomato #HappyNewYear #deliveryguy pic.twitter.com/J1Hv9JwCUy — Kishan Srivatsa (@SrivatsaKishan) December 31, 2022

Ever since the video was shared online, the clip has been viewed by millions of people and the group of men has received applauds from netizens. Twitter users posted comments like, “Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the delivery agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!”, “Great job men,” “Great work,” and many more.