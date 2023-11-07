Home

Viral

WATCH: Waiter Dragged On Car Bonnet, Staff Attacked With Swords In Tussle Over Bill At Haryana Nightclub

WATCH: Waiter Dragged On Car Bonnet, Staff Attacked With Swords In Tussle Over Bill At Haryana Nightclub

The incident took place at the Posh Cafe & Club in Panchkula Sector 20 in Haryana on Sunday when a group of people-- two men and three women-- got into an argument with the nightclub staff over the bill.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Haryana Viral News: Chaos erupted at a nightclub in Panchkula in Haryana after an argument over bill between s0me customers and staff turned violent over the weekend. According to reports, a waiter at the club tried to stop the fleeing customers and was dragged for over 100 metres on their car’s bonnet for his efforts.

Trending Now

The incident took place at the Posh Cafe & Club in Panchkula Sector 20 on Sunday when a group of people– two men and three women– got into an argument with the nightclub staff over the bill after partying at the club till 4 AM in the morning.

You may like to read

Witnessing the heated argument, the bouncers at the nightclub got involved in the scuffle, following which the customers called their friends who arrived at the club in two cars brandishing swords and wooden sticks, resulting in things taking a violent turn.

As per reports, the men assaulted the club staff and the bouncers with sticks while the women brandished swords as the argument over the food and liquor bill escalated into a full blown brawl between the customers, their friends, and the nightclub staff.

During the tussle, Jayant (18), a waiter at the nightclub attempted to halt the car of the fleeing customers in a bid to collect the bid but the attackers did not halt the vehicle and dragged Jayant on the car’s bonnet for around 100 meters before exiting the spot.

Visuals of the young man being dragged on the car bonnet as he tries to stop the fleeing attackers has gone viral on social media

Watch the video here

#Panchkula

पंचकूला के सेक्टर 20 के पॉश क्लब में सुबह 4 बजे चले डंडे और तलवारें। *युवक को गाड़ी से लटकाकर 100 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गए आरोपी।* *वीडियो हुआ वायरल।* *सेक्टर 20 थाना पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी।* pic.twitter.com/frfWNhfq8Q — karan Kapoor (@karankapoor_ani) November 7, 2023

Clash broke out between two groups outside a club in Sector 20 of #Panchkula in the early morning. The accused hanged the youth from the car and dragged him for 100 meters. pic.twitter.com/Xl7VtKet48 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 7, 2023

The nightclub staffer sustained multiple fractures in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital where is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said they have registered a complaint in this regard and launched an investigation into the matter.

An official said a fight erupted between a group of individuals and the staff at Posh Café & Club in Sector 20 of Haryana’s Panchkula after a dispute over a food and liquor bill of Rs 23,000.

“The nightclub staff asked them to settle the bill at around 4 AM in the morning, however, the individuals refused, resulting in heated argument in which the bouncers also got involved,”, the official said.

The official said more people arrived at the club armed with weapons, including sticks and swords, and attacked the bouncers and the staff. Later, the attackers attempted to flee without paying the bill and when one of the waiters tried to stop their car, he was dragged on the vehicle’s bonnet, resulting in injuries to him, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.