WATCH: When ‘Animal’ Actor Manjot Singh Saved Girl From Suicide At Noida Varsity

Manjot Singh can be seen shimmying along the railing and catching a hold of the girl's hand in the nick of time and preventing her from falling from the building.

Photo: India.com

Bollywood actor Manjot Singh once saved a girl’s life by preventing her from jumping off a building at a private university in Greater Noida where Singh was pursuing a BTech course. An old video recently surfaced on social media showing the ‘Animal’ actor rescuing an 18-year-old fellow student at the Sharda University while she was attempting to end her life by jumping off a building at the varsity.

In the 2019 video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, Manjot Singh can be seen shimmying along the railing and catching a hold of the girl’s hand in the nick of time and preventing her from a potentially fatal fall from the building.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Kudos to #Animal fame Jammu's brave Sikh Manjot Singh Royal for rescuing a girl at Sharda University in Greater Noida, preventing her from jumping off a building….

Great job paaji 👏

Note; incident was happened in 2019 pic.twitter.com/JzccAyNaLE — Ashish (@error040290) January 5, 2024

The actor can then be seen pulling her up, thus preventing her from committing suicide.

At the time, Manjot was a fourth-year BTech student at the varsity.

Believe it or not , but the guy who saved this girl is none other than Manjot Singh, who recently played a role in #AnimalTheMovie Kamaal krdiya manjot paaji 👏 The video is from 2019, when he was doing his Btech in Sharda University pic.twitter.com/IU2c4Lt4nL — Tanmay Sinha (@SinnhaMons) January 5, 2024

Talking about the incident, Manjot narrated how he talked the girl out of jumping off the building when she was threatening to to jump if anyone came close to her.

“I initiated a conversation, asking if she faced any trouble or if there was a disagreement. She mentioned a disagreement with her mother. I cautiously moved closer to her. However, as soon as I approached, she jumped,” Manjot had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Following his valorous rescue of the girl, the Sikh community in Delhi felicitated Manjot and also promised pay for his civil services exams coaching.

Manjot Singh,23 yo boy doing https://t.co/9mkcPjvFIS saved life of girl who was attempting suicide in Sharda univ.Manjot do part time job as Bhangra coach to pay his fees. A group of sikh leaders promised to pay his coaching fees for civil services exam. pic.twitter.com/BjjhjIbYmA — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) August 3, 2019

Manjot Singh recently shot to fame with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. He plays one of Ranbir’s cousins in the film.

Animal– the third film by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’, has smashed box-office records following its release in theatres leaving fans in awe with its unbridled showcasing of violence and adult-oriented themes, perhaps never seen before in a Hindi movie.

The film, which features and ensemble starcast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor– released on December 1 last year.

