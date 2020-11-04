Etah: Enraged at being addressed as ‘aunty’, a 40-year-old woman lost her cool and thrashed a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. The incident happened on Monday evening in Etah’s Babuganj market when scores of women were engaged in Karwa Chauth shopping. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Dear Ladies, It's Time to Unlearn The Misogyny & Eat The Patriarchy

As per The Times of India, after the teenage girl called her ‘aunty’, a scuffle broke between them following which a few other women left their shopping and started fighting too. The woman even grabbed the girl’s hair in the conflict.

A video of the amusing incident shared on Twitter by Live Hindustan, which has now gone viral. Watch it here:

It was only after a lady cop intervened that the two were separated. Later they settled the issue gaming themselves and no formal complaint was filed.