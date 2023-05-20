Home

Watch: Woman Gets Tattoo of Husband’s Name on Forehead; Internet Demands ‘Dislike Button’

People in love often find unique ways to express their affection towards their partners. Some opt for expensive gifts, while others showcase their love through culinary skills. However, a woman from Bengaluru took an extraordinary step to impress her husband, a decision that most women would never consider. Surprisingly, she chose to get her husband’s name tattooed on her forehead, rather than on her wrist or shoulder. The video clip capturing this unusual act has been circulating on the internet.

The clip features the woman seated in a tattoo parlor, undergoing the process of getting her husband’s name, ‘Satish,’ inked on her forehead. Before the actual tattooing, the tattoo artist writes ‘Satish’ on a piece of paper and affixes it to the woman’s forehead. Initially, she appears content while getting the new tattoo, but her expression quickly changes as the tattoo artist starts using a needle to apply the permanent ink. The clip concludes with the tattoo artist continuing the process despite the woman’s attempt to stop him due to the unbearable pain.

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by king_maker_tattoo_studio 🇮🇳 (@king_maker_tattoo_studio)

The video was shared on Instagram by a tattoo parlor in Bengaluru called King Maker Tattoo Studio. Since its release in March of this year, the video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views from Instagram users, and the count continues to rise.

However, the video received significant backlash from netizens, with many considering it an overreaction. Some even expressed their desire for a ‘dislike button’ to convey their true reaction. In the caption, the Tattoo Studio mentioned that the final result of the tattoo would be revealed in the next video.

“This is called overaction i want dislike button,” a user said,

“This is not true love use me as dislike button,” second user commented.

“U don’t have to prove ur love like this,” said the third.

“Use me as a dislike button,” said another.

Nevertheless, we believe that the video was likely a prank, as very few individuals would genuinely desire a tattoo of their loved one’s name on their forehead.

When it comes to expressing love through tattoos, couples worldwide explore new and creative ways. Occasionally, it even involves a playful prank. In a recent incident, a husband with a great sense of humor from Australia’s Queensland, decided to play a prank on his wife by getting her most unflattering photo inked on his body. The reaction from his wife was priceless as she couldn’t help but burst into tears of joy upon seeing it.

