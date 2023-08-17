Home

Viral

Watch: Woman Gives Panchayat-Sanctioned Slipper Beating To Harasser In UP’s Hapur, Video Is Viral

Watch: Woman Gives Panchayat-Sanctioned Slipper Beating To Harasser In UP’s Hapur, Video Is Viral

The video shows the woman landing blow after blow upon the face of her alleged harasser with her slipper as he stands still with head bowed down in shame.

Screengrab from video shared on X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: A young woman thrashed a man who allegedly harassed her with her slippers (chappals) after the same was approved and sanctioned by a panchayat in a village of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the woman accused the man of harassing her and the matter was referred to the village panchayat who passed a distinctive judgement that the accused man must be subjected to a beating by the complainant using slippers.

Trending Now

You may like to read

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing the young woman taking off her slipper and repeatedly hitting the man with her footwear. The video shows the woman landing blow after blow upon the face of her alleged harasser with her slipper as he stands still with head bowed down in shame. Later in the video, a man wearing a bandana approaches and rips open the man’s shirt and can be seen admonishing him.

Chappal kalesh b/w a Girl and a Guy over Harrasingg and Mosbehaving with the girl in Hapur,UP pic.twitter.com/cSx7sAkvW3 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 17, 2023

As per local media reports, the punishment was carried out publicly and in front of panchayat members and other villagers who also flocked to the scene upon receiving news about this exceptional form of justice and punishment, India Today reported.

The village panchayat later pardoned the accused after considering the harshness and the public shame of the beating he received at the hands of his alleged victim.

Police said they have taken cognizance of the incident after the video surfaced online and went viral.

An official said they have initiated an investigation into the matter, adding that further details are awaited.

Teen sisters beat up man for eve-teasing, molestation

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported earlier in June this year from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad where two teenage sisters from Odisha’s Behrampur publicly thrashed a man with slippers for allegedly harassing them.

A video of the incident which had gone viral on social media sites showed one of the sisters beating up the man who is lying down on the ground while the other sister is seen arguing with the onlookers gathered at the scene.

#Ahmedabad: 2 teen sisters confront a molester. They fought him off when the man tried to molest the school going girl. pic.twitter.com/yeGQCo49pK — sanjana (she/her) (@sanjanausd08) June 24, 2023

As per reports, the man had allegedly blocked the younger sister’s path and also grabbed her hand. Upon witnessing this, her 19-year-old elder sister, who was standing nearby, came rushing in and both sisters beat up the accused.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES