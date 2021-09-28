We all believe riddles are fun to solve and it not necessarily have to be always complicated to leave you scratching your head, sometimes even the simplest one can leave you stump or even without an answer.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 41 Latest Updates: Morgan, Gill Depart Quickly as Delhi Capitals Choke Kolkata Knight Riders in 128 Chase

Something similar happened with a group of engineers when a woman on TikTok gave them a math riddle and challenged them to solve it within 3 minutes. TikToker Karen Gendi handed them a paper with two large '100' numbers written on the top of one another with a line underneath. She asked them to turn the equation into two hundred by drawing just one line.

"If you can turn this into two hundred with one line, I'll give you whatever you want," she told them.

The video has gained more thousands of comments as many people were left stumped, while a worrying number also failed to grasp the concept of only using one line.

Her friends tried solving the riddle but couldn’t do much. Gendi then repeated they were allowed to draw just one line. The three friends looked completely stumped for a while. But just when the stipulated time was about to run out, one of them, managed to solve the riddle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMfa1Do-2rs

What did he do?

He inserted a small line across the ‘1’ of the first ‘100’. When he did that, the ‘100’ turned to ‘too’ and the whole thing became ‘too 100’.

The short clip has now gone massively viral with over 40 million views and thousands of comments from TiKTokers.