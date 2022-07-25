Dehradun: A thrilling force in action, woman rescued a toll booth worker from getting crushed by a speeding truck at a toll booth in Dehradun. A video-clip of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by Indian Administrative Service Officer Awanish Sharan, a truck can be seen crashing into the toll booth after an attempt to avoid ramming into a car that was waiting to pass the toll gate. Soon after the crash, a woman can be seen instinctively running towards the booth to rescue a toll booth worker to safety.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Varanasi Man Dressed As Lord Shiva Rides Nandi Bike, People Take Selfies With Him | Watch
Have a look at the video here:
One such applauder thanked the authorities for installing a safety shield at the booth that helped saving the life of the toll booth worker.
The impressive work of the woman was appreciated widely over social media.