Dehradun: A thrilling force in action, woman rescued a toll booth worker from getting crushed by a speeding truck at a toll booth in Dehradun. A video-clip of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by Indian Administrative Service Officer Awanish Sharan, a truck can be seen crashing into the toll booth after an attempt to avoid ramming into a car that was waiting to pass the toll gate. Soon after the crash, a woman can be seen instinctively running towards the booth to rescue a toll booth worker to safety.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Varanasi Man Dressed As Lord Shiva Rides Nandi Bike, People Take Selfies With Him | Watch

Have a look at the video here:

Also Read - Woman Gets The Sweetest Surprise As She is Woken Up by An Elephant in Hotel Room | Watch

The video has received more than 4 lakh views and netizens can be seen applauding the selfless act of the woman in action. Also Read - Viral Video: Chess-Playing Robot Breaks Boy's Finger During Tournament in Moscow. Watch

Fantastic alertness and presence of mind. https://t.co/n3sKbritIU — Nikhil Marwaha (@nikhilmarwaha) July 24, 2022

One such applauder thanked the authorities for installing a safety shield at the booth that helped saving the life of the toll booth worker.

Impressive and courageous and also grateful for the toll booth operators for installing accident proofing which saved the life of the toll operator in the first place. Employees life matter https://t.co/Xr5jL44DVJ — Shailesh Bangde (@shailesh_bangde) July 24, 2022

The impressive work of the woman was appreciated widely over social media.