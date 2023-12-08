Home

Viral

WATCH: In Real-Life Mirzapur, Man Hung Upside Down From Tree And Viciously Beaten Over Theft Suspicion

WATCH: In Real-Life Mirzapur, Man Hung Upside Down From Tree And Viciously Beaten Over Theft Suspicion

A 25-year-old man was tied upside down from a tree and brutally assaulted in Mirzapur town of Uttar Pradesh after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Mirzapur Viral Video: In a disturbing incident, straight out of its reel-life counterpart, a young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, was hung upside down from a tree and viciously beaten in broad daylight after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

Trending Now

The horrifying incident was captured on camera and the video shared on social media platforms, showing the 25-year-old victim tied upside down from a tree and being assaulted by a person while a crowd gathered there watches in utter calm.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

(Warning; Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)

Some of the people are also seen filming the assault on their mobile phone camera while the assailants hurl profanities and thrashed the victim.

According to the police, the incident took place in Dramandganj area of Mirzapur town.

An official said the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police after the video of the assault went viral on social media sites on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against four accused, three of whom have been arrested while three police teams have been formed to nab the absconding suspect, he said.

“A purported video of the incident went viral on Wednesday showing a man hanging upside down rom a tree and being beaten by one person while some others are standing nearby,” a senior police official said.

“In her complaint, Chandrakali, alleged that on December 3, four persons took away her son Jaishankar Bahelia, tied him up, and thrashed and abused him over suspicion of mobile phone theft”, Additional SP (Naxal) OP Singh told news agency PTI.

Based on the complaint by the victim’s mother, a case was registered and one of the accused, Rajesh Dharikar, was immediately arrested, Singh said.

Following interrogation of the arrested person, the police nabbed two others, he added.

Three teams have been formed to the arrest the absconding accused, who is a resident of Banda district but had been living in Mirzapur for a long time, the ASP said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.