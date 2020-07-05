Crushed as we are, none have waited for a trailer as painfully as one is waiting for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara. Ahead of the trailer release on Monday, netizens took to Twitter to express their excitement and feel Sushant “smiling from heaven upon us”. Also Read - Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film's Trailer to be Released Tomorrow, New Poster Unveiled

Trending #DilBechara on the micro-blogging site, netizens broke Twitter with their flood of messages for “angel in human form”, Sushant. While one user wrote, “Trailer out tomorrow…this will lbe arduous for all of us to watch his last movie…we all gonna cry a lot…i have 3 devices i will play the film in all devices #DilBechara (sic)”, another tweeted, “Kizie and Manny are going to hold special places in our hearts! let’s just all of us tell Sushant how much his work meant for us and would be forever because he was no less than an angel disguised as a human. we may surely feel him smiling from heaven upon us (sic).” Also Read - Dil Bechara Trailer Release Date Out: Gear up For Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi's Emotional Romance

Check out Twitter’s heartbreaking reaction on the news here: Also Read - When Saroj Khan Told a Heroine 'Sex! It's Sex! Have You Never Had Sex?'

Trailer out tomorrow…this will lbe arduous for all of us to watch his last movie…we all gonna cry a lot…i have 3 devices i will play the film in all devices #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/Q5vuDvd8jD — Vashishth keshari (@Vashishthkesha1) July 5, 2020

Kizie and Manny are going to hold special places in our hearts! ❤ let’s just all of us tell Sushant how much his work meant for us and would be forever because he was no less than an angel disguised as a human. we may surely feel him smiling from heaven upon us. 💫#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/IwuQl7YdsM — ѕαѕн. (@sashah_syed) July 5, 2020

The trailer to be released tomorrow, I know it’s gonna be emotional but it’s our final tribute to #SushantSingh can’t wait for #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/bIBy2ySii4 — Bhu mika (@Bhumika56490147) July 5, 2020

Trailer out tomorrow #DilBechara. Keep showering your love and respect towards this film… All of us will cry for sure… Why you left us man???😞@sanjanasanghi96 @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/NAdUnSaSHP — Pushkar Bhardwaj (@pushkar666) July 5, 2020

Trailer is out tommorow. We have to make this a hit, i mean super duper hit. This is the only way we can tribute to SSR.

#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/hYXwLrhGl5 — SAABsarab2 (@IpperF) July 5, 2020

The film is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and has been made available free for all the viewers. Dil Bechara is an official Hindi remake of John Green’s famous book The Fault In Our Stars which was also adapted into a Hollywood film with the same name.

The film was directed by Josh Boone and featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the characters of Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, respectively. The Hindi remake has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and will feature Sanjana as Kizzie and Sushant as Manny while also starring actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra flat. Sadly, Dil Bechara will be the last film featuring the late stellar star and we cannot stop the stream of tears flooding down our face at the very thought!