Setting a great example, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight. He also launched a dedicated portal of the state Health and Family Welfare Department, enabling people who are willing to pledge to donate their eyes. Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Rules Out Lockdown Extension, Says 'Not Feasible For Economy'

During the program, the CM urged the people of the state to come forward to donate their eyes and create a blindness free society.

Palaniswami was given a certificate issued by SV Chandrakumar, State Programme Officer, Tamil Nadu State Blindness Control Society, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Coinciding with the National Eye Donation fortnight, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has pledged donating his eyes. pic.twitter.com/2rvIjgoHuo — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 7, 2020

The certificate stated that Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami is a proud eye donor and has solemnly pledged to make his country blindness free by gifting his vision.

After the CM’s announcement, many praised him for doing a noble work:

Chief minister of Tamilnadu Announced to Donates his Eyes for the Account of #National_Eye_Donation Fortnight. We proud of you #Thalaiva.. @CMOTamilNadu The First CM in India who goes to Donate. 🧡🌱✌️ pic.twitter.com/hKCKo3c7g9 — கே கங்காதரன் (@Gangatharanvks) September 7, 2020

The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed between August 25 and September 8 in India every year. It is observed to raise awareness about donating one’s eyesight to others after their death.

(With ANI inputs)