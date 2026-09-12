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  • We are so lucky: BRICS delegates crowd around PM Modi for candid photo, Putin, Pezeshkian make way; viral video captures fun moment | WATCH

‘We are so lucky’: BRICS delegates crowd around PM Modi for candid photo, Putin, Pezeshkian make way; viral video captures fun moment | WATCH

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders and representatives from the expanded grouping.

Written by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: September 12, 2026, 9:32 AM IST
'We are so lucky': BRICS delegates crowd around PM Modi for candid photo, Putin, Pezeshkian make way; viral video captures fun moment | WATCH
(Image: Videograb)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the centre of attention at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday, when several foreign delegates gathered around him for a group photograph. A video shared by the Government of India on X showed delegates approaching Modi and asking him to join them for a picture. “Can we have a picture?” one of the delegates asked. Modi agreed, while others called out to him and requested him to pose with them.

Modi then walked towards the group and joined them for the photograph. As the delegates got into position, he briefly asked them to wait before the picture was taken.

Read more: BRICS LIVE: Xi on way to Delhi as world leaders gather; security beefed up, traffic curbs in place

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were also seen moving aside as the delegates gathered around the prime minister.

The moment soon turned light-hearted when Modi looked towards the women in the group and said, “You are lucky, so many ladies.” The delegates responded with laughter, saying, “We are all so lucky.”

“Thank you,” Modi replied before the brief interaction ended.

The exchange offered a lighter moment during the BRICS Business Forum, which brought together political leaders, business representatives and delegates from BRICS member countries.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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