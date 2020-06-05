New Delhi: As we celebrate the World Environment Day today, it is a time to reflect on our relationship with Nature and surroundings, wake up to the urgency of the climate crisis and focus on the planet’s long-term survival. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Meet These Young Indian Climate Warriors Who Are Fighting to Save the Planet

The main idea behind marking June 5 as World Environment Day is to spread awareness about the fragile nature of the environment that we live in and devise ways on how to preserve it for the generations to come.

The day was first held in 1974 to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment and stood for raising awareness about issues related to the environment like air pollution, marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, etc.

For 2020, the theme for World Environment Day is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’, which, as per the United Nations, a concern that is both urgent and existential.

According to the United Nation organization, the theme was selected due to the “Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa – and now, a global disease pandemic – demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist.”

Celebrating this day, Twitterati pledged to protect nature and urged others make efforts to keep it clean and green.

Sadguru wrote on Twitter, ”In pursuit of happiness, we have ripped the planet apart, but still we are not any happier. It is time to stop and look, because all human experience happens within you, not outside of you”.

To care for ourselves we must care for nature.

It’s time to wake up. To take notice. To raise our voices.

It’s time to re build better for The People and The Planet.

The food we eat, the air we breath and the water we drink that all come from nature .

World Environment Day is hosted by a different country and this year, the host is Columbia.