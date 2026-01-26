Home

Viral

We challenge you to clap even half as much as this man did in one minute and created Guinness World Record: Watch viral video

A young man from Davenport, USA, who clapped his way onto the Guinness World Record list.

New Delhi: So, what comes to your mind when you see, hear, or read Guinness World Records? I know its not really an intelligent question but still, for the big-ticket event’s sake, I got to do the honours as a mark of respect and appreciation for the individuals, groups, or entities who have got their names and achievements etched in the annals of history. The proverbial big-ticket event could be a race, a piece of art, a technological breakthrough, a work of art, or an individual talent that is next to impossible to replicate. Well, you never know until it happens.

Here, we are sharing with you a video of a young man from Davenport, USA, who clapped his way into the Guinness World Record list. He did it literally, as he clapped 1,140 times in one minute under the strict supervision of the officials from Guinness. Meet 24-year-old Dalton Meyer who achieved the feat of fastest clapping in a minute in Geneseo, Illinois, USA.

Dalton Meyer established the record of fastest clapping in a minute on March 12, 2022, when he averaged about 19 claps per second using a specialized technique, and in the process, broke the previous record of 1,103 claps. He romped home with a comfortable lead of 37 claps.

According to the Guinness World Records, “The most claps in a minute is 1,140 and was achieved by Dalton Meyer in Geneseo, Illinois, USA, on 12 March 2022. Dalton first saw the record for most claps in a minute in elementary school and has perfected his claps ever since.”

Dalton’s tryst with speed clapping occurred when he was in an elementary school, as reported by the Quad-City Times. “It came naturally to me, it was like I didn’t even have to practice. Really, I just for some reason knew how to do it,” said Meyer.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few of them with you.

