‘We have to eat and bathe’: Daughters watch father’s funeral on video call, pay Rs 5100 to Sonipat old-age home to perform his last rites

The family had first requested the old-age home to keep Gupta's ashes. Later, they informed the management that they would not be able to travel to Sonipat and asked them to immerse the ashes in the Ganga on their behalf.

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'We have to eat and bathe': Daughters watch father's funeral on video call, pay Rs 5100 to Sonipat old-age home to perform his last rites (Image: Screengrab)

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Haryana’s Sonipat, where an elderly man was cremated without any of his daughters being physically present. Unable to travel, all three daughters watched and took part in their father’s final rites through a video call from different places. Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta, a former textile businessman from Mumbai, had been staying at an old-age home in Sonipat for around one-and-a-half years. He had moved there with his wife, Meena, who passed away some time ago.

Gupta died at around 3:30 am on Tuesday after battling a long illness. After his death, the old-age home informed his three daughters about the sad news. However, none of them could reach Sonipat in time for the funeral. His eldest daughter, Anita, lives in Nepal, the second daughter, Nisha, lives in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and the youngest, Priya, stays in Mumbai. All three are married and live with their own families.

Since they could not attend in person, the sisters joined the cremation through a video call and paid their last respects virtually. The funeral was conducted by the staff of the old-age home with support from local residents, ensuring that Gupta received a dignified farewell.

According to Anand Kumar, the administrator of the old-age home, Shivcharan Gupta regularly stayed in touch with his daughters through a mobile phone while living at the facility. However, after his health started worsening, their conversations became less frequent.

Kumar said the family was informed about Gupta’s serious condition nearly 20 days before his death, but none of the daughters came to meet him.

“He had a phone and used to speak to his daughters often. After he became unwell, the calls reduced. We informed them about his health, but they could not come,” Kumar said.

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After Gupta passed away, the old-age home once again contacted his daughters and told them they could come to Sonipat for the funeral. However, they reportedly said they were unable to travel because they did not have the time.

As a result, all three daughters attended their father’s last rites through a video call. Anita, the eldest daughter, who works as a teacher in Nepal, also transferred Rs 5,100 online and requested the old-age home to perform her father’s final rites with proper respect.

After the cremation, the daughters asked the old-age home to share videos of the funeral. During the video call, one of them was reportedly heard asking, “How much longer will this take? We have to eat and bathe.”

The family had first requested the old-age home to keep Gupta’s ashes. Later, they informed the management that they would not be able to travel to Sonipat and asked them to immerse the ashes in the Ganga on their behalf.

Following the family’s wishes, Gupta’s eyes were donated after his death.