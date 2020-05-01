New Delhi: Breaking millions of hearts and leaving the country in shock and grief, Bollywood’s most celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor passed way on Thursday morning in Mumbai. With him gone, there are only his pictures and memories left, to remember him. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why he Never Visited Rishi Kapoor at Hospital in a Tribute Post That Will Leave You With a Lump in Throat

Well, it is a well known fact that Rishi Kapoor was an avid tweeter and often got into controversies, however, he never shied away from speaking his mind and presenting his opinions. One of most vocal Bollywood stars on social and political issues, his tweets always went viral.

However, due to his ill health he had’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2. His last message on Twitter was about how India should fight unitedly fight the coronavirus war. After a few reports of violence against doctors and health workers emerged, he appealed to Indians to not hurt the corona-warriors, who were endangering their lives to keep everyone safe.

He wrote, “An appeal Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind! Flag of India.”

Well, definitely something to think about and implement in our lives, isn’t it? Check out the tweet here:

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

On that very day, he had also shared an old footage of his movie Sargam on Twitter to wish his fans on Ram Navami. Notably, the movie was a remake of the Teleugu film Siri Siri Muvva, and had earned big on the box office.

Jai Ram ji ki. Sargam, 1979 shot at Wai, Panchgani, Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/YR5LQAJsnU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Jai Shree Ram! Ram Naomi ki sabko badhai ho! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

The veteran actor also was fond of sharing memes and jokes on Twitter, and his fun tweets were loved by his fans. It’s heartbreaking to know that there will be no more!