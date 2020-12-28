Mumbai’s most popular sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa died on Monday at 96. Through his ‘Ask the Sexpert’ column published in Mumbai Mirror newspaper for the last 15 years, Watsa educated and entertained his readers with witty replies. Also Read - 'Man With a Golden Heart': Twitterati Pours in Heartfelt Wishes For Ratan Tata on His 83rd Birthday
“Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms,” read a statement by his children. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: BMC Issues Revised SOPs For Passengers Arriving From UK | Read Full Guidelines
In a country where discussing sex openly is still taboo for many, Watsa, son of a military doctor, had a sort of fan following. Be it erectile dysfunction or middle-aged pregnancy, no query was off the limits for this sexpert. Watsa’s unabashed responses to the closeted sexual dysfunctions of our populace were refreshing and upfront. He was literally what the doctor ordered to give some much needed light-heartedness. Also Read - No Marathi, No Amazon: MNS Workers Vandalise Company's Warehouses in Mumbai, Pune
For the first 40 years of his career, Watsa practiced as a gynaecologist and obstetrician. As a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India, he pushed for a sexual counseling and education programme.
In 1974, the organisation launched a sex education, counseling and therapy centre, the first in India. Watsa left his practice for counseling and education in the early 1980s.
Here’s how people reacted to his death. Comedian Vir Das wrote, ”Dr Watsa was important for two reasons. It is so important to talk openly about sex, especially in a nation that has a billion people. It’s even more important to have a sense of humour and empathy in that conversation. Rest in Peace Good sir.”
Rest in Peace, Sir!