Mumbai's most popular sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa died on Monday at 96. Through his 'Ask the Sexpert' column published in Mumbai Mirror newspaper for the last 15 years, Watsa educated and entertained his readers with witty replies.

"Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms," read a statement by his children.

In a country where discussing sex openly is still taboo for many, Watsa, son of a military doctor, had a sort of fan following. Be it erectile dysfunction or middle-aged pregnancy, no query was off the limits for this sexpert. Watsa’s unabashed responses to the closeted sexual dysfunctions of our populace were refreshing and upfront. He was literally what the doctor ordered to give some much needed light-heartedness. Also Read - No Marathi, No Amazon: MNS Workers Vandalise Company's Warehouses in Mumbai, Pune

For the first 40 years of his career, Watsa practiced as a gynaecologist and obstetrician. As a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India, he pushed for a sexual counseling and education programme.

In 1974, the organisation launched a sex education, counseling and therapy centre, the first in India. Watsa left his practice for counseling and education in the early 1980s.

Here’s how people reacted to his death. Comedian Vir Das wrote, ”Dr Watsa was important for two reasons. It is so important to talk openly about sex, especially in a nation that has a billion people. It’s even more important to have a sense of humour and empathy in that conversation. Rest in Peace Good sir.”

Dr Mahinder Watsa, who had advised many a readers on their sexual problems, with concern, humour & admonishment like any family elder is no more… pic.twitter.com/wl3YEsyp2a — ਅਰਨਬ ارنبArnabAGanguly (@BongSoSnob) December 28, 2020

Dr Mahinder Watsa passes away at 96!!! 😔

At a time when sex was much more taboo than today, he spoke about it publicly, loudly, with clarity and most-importantly, with humour!!!

May his soul find peace!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — The Filmy Foodie (@filmy_foodie) December 28, 2020

The old man who taught us all about sex through his hilarious and witty column is no more. My Catholic school didn't impart sex education, and most of us understood the basics by reading Watsa's columns. Rest in peace Dr Mahinder Watsa. pic.twitter.com/i8x5kVApcm — Hamza Lakdawala (@hamzamlakdawala) December 28, 2020

DR MAHINDER WATSA DIED IN 96 AGED Dr Mahinder Watsa was an Indian sexologist who was well known for his sex columns in newspapers and magazines. His contributions to promote sex education in India earned him accolades and awards pic.twitter.com/VWLk9oDIPc — BIN BADAR NEWS (@BinNews) December 28, 2020

Dr Mahinder Watsa, the almost legendary 'sexpert' for Mumbai Mirror, is no more. With the daily version of the paper now history, it's almost as if he decided he'll have to find another publisher in another world. I'm sure he'll arouse a lot of laughter wherever he's gone. — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) December 28, 2020

Dr Watsa

Nobody can match your savage and swag in your sexpert column @MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror has shut down so the man who made many read Mirror particularly for that column. Thanks for creating the legacy sir #DrMahinderWatsa — Shreyaa! (@mostly_insane) December 28, 2020

Dr Watsa was important for two reasons. It is so important to talk openly about sex, especially in a nation that has a billion people. It's even more important to have a sense of humour and empathy in that conversation. Rest in Peace Good sir. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 28, 2020

Rest in Peace, Sir!