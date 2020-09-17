Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. While many on Twitter are hailing the PM for his initiatives for the nation, a section of Twitterati has marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day or or ‘Rashtriya Berojgar Divas’. Also Read - PM Modi Turns 70: A Look at How Narendra Modi Celebrated his Last 5 Birthdays | In Pictures

The trend which has now gone viral is seen as a mark of protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the Prime Minister’s failure to create jobs and provide employment.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy the urban unemployment rate in urban India in the week ending 6 September 2020 was at 8.32 per cent. A Mint report also says that rural unemployment has also increased and reached 7.65 per cent in August compared to 6.66 per cent recorded in July.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too hit out at the Centre over the growing rate of unemployment in India amid the economic crisis and tweeted, “Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the Govt deny it?”

यही कारण है कि देश का युवा आज #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर है।

रोज़गार सम्मान है।

सरकार कब तक ये सम्मान देने से पीछे हटेगी? Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.

Employment is dignity.

For how long will the Govt deny it? pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Further, using the hashtag, many slammed the government on the high unemployment rate and are asking the government to increase job opportunities. Many are also raising the issue of delay in exam results of SSC results and urging the government to make reforms for students.

Check tweets:

#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस

Worst Government Ever. Unemployment, Recession,GDP, Economy, Failed Border Security,…. The gain is the clash of people in the name of religion #NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/ENJKit3Y64 — Muhammad 🤚 (@muscatphoto) September 17, 2020

#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस

Happy Birthday to the creator of National Unemployment. The best ever salesman of Govt. Companies. World's best Actor who accidentally became a politician@PMOIndia

@narendramodi#NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/VMoPZwizzS — Amit Kumar (@AmitKum80472348) September 17, 2020

#In the last 6 years, about 17 crore jobs destroyed during the rule of the BJP Govt, it simply means that the BJP is destroying the employment opportunities of the youth@officecmbihar @SandeepsRissam #NationalUnemploymentDay #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस #NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/leoKWUFyti — Suruchi Chaudhary (@Suruchi7037) September 17, 2020

#NationalUnemploymentDay Why job process is slow??

Why job creation is not that much as u wished??

Why aspirants suicide's daily??

Why we voted you???

For this raised unemployment ???#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/YafdCadYHb — Amir Siddiqui (@MAmirsiddiquee) September 17, 2020

#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस

Plz stop it @PMOIndia

Youth are jobless.

Youth are helpless.

And you just want to torture youth… you don't want only that… you are doing that with youth.

We want job. ✔️#NationalUnemploymentDay@UPGovt pic.twitter.com/rQXrVNdvGI — chandra dhar mishra (C D) (@531Cdmishra) September 17, 2020

#NationalUnemploymentDay#NationalUnemploymentDay#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस

The man who promised 2 Crore jobs per year, little did we know that he was talking about taking away those jobs!

More than 12 crore people lost their jobs.@PMOIndia@narendramodi #NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/wlpPZowqWU — Shubham Mishra Sahil (@EndlessMishra51) September 17, 2020

Today is a historic day that will be remembered for many years to come. We got a PM (@narendramodi) who breaks all records in every field, either it is GDP or Unemployment.#NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/IUgbECUodD — Rishav (@rishav710) September 17, 2020

##NationalUnemploymentDay

Dear PM, * Focus on Growing economy rather than growing your beard.

* Focus on Job ki baat. We are not interested in your 'Man ki baat'.

Where are 2 crores Jobs per year?@TheDeshBhakt @narendramodi#NationalUnemploymentDay #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस pic.twitter.com/fajH4z9aMt — Shailesh Rajpara (@ShaileshRajpara) September 17, 2020

#NationalUnemploymentDay

Why exams are not conducting timely

Why after clearing multitiered xam 2017 ssccgl students didn't get joining so far. Why it can't possible to smooth as ur elections. We don't want to get tied in red tape pls expedite it.#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस pic.twitter.com/GqVJCcYx1g — Mai bhi hun berozgar (@AjitKum37187562) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ under which many social initiatives like blood donation camps, planting saplings, cleanliness drive will be undertaken.