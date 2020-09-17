Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. While many on Twitter are hailing the PM for his initiatives for the nation, a section of Twitterati has marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day or or ‘Rashtriya Berojgar Divas’. Also Read - PM Modi Turns 70: A Look at How Narendra Modi Celebrated his Last 5 Birthdays | In Pictures
The trend which has now gone viral is seen as a mark of protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the Prime Minister’s failure to create jobs and provide employment.
According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy the urban unemployment rate in urban India in the week ending 6 September 2020 was at 8.32 per cent. A Mint report also says that rural unemployment has also increased and reached 7.65 per cent in August compared to 6.66 per cent recorded in July.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too hit out at the Centre over the growing rate of unemployment in India amid the economic crisis and tweeted, “Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the Govt deny it?”
Further, using the hashtag, many slammed the government on the high unemployment rate and are asking the government to increase job opportunities. Many are also raising the issue of delay in exam results of SSC results and urging the government to make reforms for students.
Check tweets:
Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ under which many social initiatives like blood donation camps, planting saplings, cleanliness drive will be undertaken.