New Delhi: Believe it or not, there’s nothing more entertaining than watching cute panda videos. The activities of these adorable fluffballs are always a delightful thing to watch during anytime of the day and will definitely make one laugh. Pandas are like happy pills, their play style and all activities are both absolutely cute and absolutely ridiculous, which is kind of like a metaphor for pandas themselves. Also Read - Video of a Bull Charging Out of a Huge Screen in Kuala Lumpur Goes Viral | Watch

Case in point, this super cute video of a happy panda climbing a tree is the best thing you will watch over the web today. Shared on Twitter, the video is being widely shared on social media and trust us watching this video will leave you with a smile on your face. Also Read - Pure Panda Joy! This Adorable Video of Two Pandas Sliding and Rolling in Snow Will Make Your Day | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - UP Police Joins the #PawriHoRahiHai Bandwagon, Urges Residents to Call 112 to Report Late Night Parties

That is one happy Panda 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/g8TnJKK8n1 — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) February 14, 2021

The video was shared by the Animals World on February 14 and ever since it was shared it has garnered over 237 K views and nearly 8K likes. Let’s have a look how people reacted to this unbearably cute yet funny panda video:

That is one happy Panda 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/g8TnJKK8n1 — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) February 14, 2021

This needs that song “he’s a happy happy guy and he’s a happy happy happy guy” — United States of Depression (@thebluefuturex) February 15, 2021

Oh! What a cute climbing — Umarani (@Umarani94208399) February 14, 2021

Oh! What a cute climbing — Umarani (@Umarani94208399) February 14, 2021

Okay this is my new motivation now 🤝 — MojaCat (@zozoonthebeach) February 14, 2021