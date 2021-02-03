After pop singer Rihanna, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has become the latest international figure to extend her support to the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. The 18-year-old environmental activist, said that she stands in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the government’s contentious agriculture laws. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Calling Rihanna a 'Fool' in a Tweet Over Farmers' Protests

“We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India”, Thunberg tweeted late on Tuesday night, along with a news article about the Centre’s decision to block internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders.

See her tweet here:

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Thunberg’s tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared the same CNN article and tweeted why “we weren’t talking about this”.

Prior to this, Thunberg had also spoken against the NEET and JEE exams in 2020 and had come forward in support of students.

Demanding the postponement of exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she tweeted “It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit for national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”

Meanwhile, apart from Thunberg and Rihanna, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.

“Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward,” she wrote along with sharing a screenshot of Rihanna’s tweet.

Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jdZnGWURBl — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) February 2, 2021

For over two months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi’s borders, demanding the centre repeal laws they say will leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms.