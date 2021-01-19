In an old video released two years before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists at the Wuhan laboratory in China have admitted that they were bitten while collecting samples in a cave packed with infected bats. On Dec. 29, 2017, Chinese state-run TV released a video designed to showcase Shi Zhengli, also known as “Bat Woman,” and her team of scientists at the WIV in their quest to find the origin of SARS. Also Read - Experts From WHO to Visit China on Thursday to Examine Coronavirus Outbreak

Shockingly, the video also shows Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists working on ‘live viruses’ without gloves and masks, in an apparent breach of the World Health Organisation safety rules on PPE.

According to a Daily Mail report, a researcher said that “one animal’s fangs had gone through his rubber gloves like a needle while he was collecting samples in a cave” in 2017. Another scientist can be even seen holding a bat with his bare hands in the video and other team members be seen collecting potentially highly infectious bat feces while wearing short sleeves and shorts, with no personal protective equipment (PPE).

The narrator of the video also points out the fact that bats can carry a variety of potent viruses, reports The Taiwan Times. However, the video isn’t available online and the logo suggests it is from ‘CCTV-13,’ a news channel of China Central Television and the biggest news channel on mainland China.

Nonetheless, these revelations certainly raise the possibility that these scientists became infected with a coronavirus.

Notably, these claims come as WHO team in China has started its investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. The long-awaited probe comes after months of negotiations between the WHO and Beijing.