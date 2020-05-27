Just when we thought that the nature was healing due to minimal human stress on its resources, a French NGO shared shocking images of environmental damage after it collected 200 litres of COVID-19 waste apart from nine surgical face masks and fourteen latex gloves from the Mediterranean sea-bed. Found littered around the Antibes, the current situation of the polluted Mediterranean sea-bed is credited to the irresponsible medical waste disposal during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Delhi LG Office Sealed After Junior Assistant Tests COVID-19 Positive, Contact Tracing Underway

This comes at the heels of Europe slowly emerging from COVID-19 lockdown and with normalcy restored, people revisiting beaches in the hot weather. Sharing a video of the tragic state of affairs under the water, Opération mer propre (Operation clean sea) group's founder, Laurent Lombard shared on Facebook, "these masks – we haven't had them for long, and we're going to have billions, so I say watch out, it's the beginnings of a new type of pollution."







Taking to their Facebook handle, Opération Mer Propre (Operation clean sea) shared pictures of the chocked Mediterranean sea bed near coastal Côte d'Azur resort and that of the litter retrieved. The NGO shared the caption in French which roughly translated to, "Operation COVID 19 this morning… this is it the first disposable masks arrived in the Mediterranean…! Unfortunately, it was expected to see the number of masks and gloves thrown directly into the gutters… more than ever we will have to take action against all these incivilities, from the can to the mask because whoever throws his can will also throw his mask…! It's just the beginning and if nothing changes it will become a real ecological disaster and maybe even health…!Result: (Antibes 06) 10 latex gloves 4 disposable surgical masks 6 cans 4 bottles of glass beers (sic)"

As per the latest reports, France’s coronavirus casualities rose by less than a 100 for the sixth day on Tuesday. With the death toll at 28,530, the country has the the world’s fourth highest coronavirus deaths.