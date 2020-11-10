New Delhi: Donald Trump has done it again. “We will win,” he claimed in his latest tweet, still refusing to concede three days after all leading media organisations declared Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential race. Also Read - NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine Will Reportedly Step Down When President-Elect Joe Biden Takes Over

"Watch for massive ballot-counting abuse and, just like the early vaccine, remember I told you so," the outgoing Republic president said in a subsequent tweet.

Trump has been aggressively following up with his legal team to prove election fraud against Joe Biden despite having no evidence against the Democrats. Earlier in the day, he claimed that "big progress" was being made in the legal battles against the entire electoral process.

WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Trump accused rival Joe Biden of “trying to steal” the election. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed,” he had tweeted.

The US president is known for his misleading remarks and unsubstantiated claims and the micro-blogging site Twitter has flagged almost all his tweets about the elections or other civic process.

It must be noted that when the vote-counting process began on November 3, the incumbent president tweeted and retweeted 37 times throughout the day and Twitter had flagged at least 13 of those tweets with disclaimers indicating that “some or all of the content” about the US election in the tweet was “disputed” or “misleading.”

Not only did he refuse to accept his defeat, Trump also fired his defence secretary Mark Esper after the latter in an interview told The Military Times that he was not a “yes man” for the President.

The president had already hinted that he would go after members of his own administration he blames for not doing enough to help him politically before Election Day.