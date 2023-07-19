Home

Viral

Woman Takes A Dig At Ex-Boyfriend, Uses Swiggy Instamart To Deliver Trash Bags As Gift

Woman Takes A Dig At Ex-Boyfriend, Uses Swiggy Instamart To Deliver Trash Bags As Gift

A woman took a dig at her ex-boyfriend by sending him trash bags from Swiggy Instamart. The post has gone viral.

The post has received over 3.5 lakh views. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever experienced a bad breakup? The aftermath of getting over an unsuccessful relationship can be quite challenging. If you have experienced it, you must know how tempting it can be to vent out anger at your ex. In a bid to take a dig at her ex, a woman found the wittiest way to express her feelings. A post is doing rounds on Twitter shows how the woman used Swiggy Instamart to deliver a ‘trash bags’ to her ex-boyfriend and told him to “wear it with love.” The woman’s unique style of taking a dig at her former partner has grabbed attention.

Trending Now

Woman’s Hilarious Gift For Ex

A post showing a peculiar gift sent by a woman to her ex-boyfriend has left people in splits. The post shows a screenshot of the message sent by the woman. The note read, “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit, let me know, I will send you bigger ones.” The second image displayed ‘trash bags.’ Yes, the woman literally sent a pack of garbage bags to her ex. “My roommate’s ex sent this to him and I can’t stop laughing,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the pictures.

You may like to read

my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing 😭 pic.twitter.com/MUs60dvm2T — Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

Twitter Reacts To Post

Since being shared, the post has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and over 8,000 likes on Twitter. Users flooded the comments section with rib-tickling responses. Swiggy Instamart also chimed in with a savage reply. The account wrote, “Wanted to offer bandage, but itne bade zakham ke liye toh woh bhi choti padegi. (Wanted to offer bandage, but it might not be enough.)”

wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi😔 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 19, 2023

One user remarked, “I am stealing this idea.”

I am stealing this idea — Sakshi 🇮🇳 (@not_shakshi) July 18, 2023

Another comment read, “I swear to god I tried so hard to not laugh.”

I swear to god I tried so hard to not laugh — SkinnyTheLegend (@patelprit2635) July 19, 2023

“Gotta go bulk purchase this and send it to some people,” a comment read.

Gotta go bulk purchase this and send to some people 🙌 — B_O (@french_friiiess) July 19, 2023

Viral Break-Up Stories

This isn’t the first time people have left others surprised with stories about their break-up. Earlier, a man had dropped an image of a “letter of closure” he sent to his girlfriend after their breakup. The woman signed the letter and sent it back to him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES