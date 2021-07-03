Weddings are a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ occasion and one of the most important moments in one’s life. And, to make the best out of it, couples and their families often put a huge amount of their savings into having their dream wedding. In one such incident that has come to light recently, a couple made their wedding guests wash dishes as they opted for ‘self-catering’ after blowing up their budget on an ‘expensive’ venue. Also Read - Wedding Turns Tragic as Groom's Cousin Shot Dead at Point-blank Range in Agra, Family Calls it Murder

The bizarre incident came to light after a Reddit user who is related to the bride wrote about it on the social media platform. The Reddit user who was a guest as well wrote that the couple rented out an ‘opulent’ venue while the bride was dressed in a ‘beautiful’ couture gown after spending a fortune on it. However, the couple decided to “self-cater” their wedding event, but later it turned out they couldn’t even afford to feed all the wedding guests and made it first-in-first-served. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Groove to Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', Set Dance Floor on Fire | Watch

The Reddit user further said that there was only enough food to feed three-quarters of the guests, while the rest was ‘hungry’, and around 10 guests were ushered into the kitchen to clean the dirty dishes. The user wrote, “My boyfriend came back to the table with an empty plate. When I asked why he says there’s no more food.” Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Forcefully Shoves Ladoo Into Bride's Mouth, People Say 'This is Abuse' | Watch

‘Okay, no problem. I find the bride’s mum and whisper that she should probably ask the caterers to put out more food. She gets a peculiar expression on her face and says there is no more food. What was on the buffet line is all that they have. It then comes out that the bride and groom blew most of their wedding money on the venue and the bride’s gown, so they decided to “self cater”.’

The user then wrote that the maid of honour then approached her and nine others, asking them to follow her into the kitchen. She added, “There is no air conditioning so the kitchen is a zillion degrees. She shows us stacks of plates and cups and then tells us we need to wash them. Apparently part of self-catering is you rent the dishes and glassware, and if they aren’t returned clean at the end of the evening you lose your deposit. But since the bride and groom are pinching pennies at this point, they haven’t hired anyone to clean up. So I and nine other guests spend most of the reception in the kitchen, elbow-deep in soap and water.”

The user further added that the couple hadn’t purchased enough cake for everyone either. Explaining further about the wedding, the user wrote that the wedding actually happened three years ago but she wanted to share the story now ‘just to give everyone a laugh’. “The couple divorced three years later… I declined my invitation to the bride’s second wedding,” she added at the end of her post.