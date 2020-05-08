With marriage plans across the country going for a toss courtesy the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic, a couple in Pune recently had their dream come true as a cop and his wife stepped in to get them married away from home. Doctor Neha Kushwaha and marketing professional Aditya Bisht were slated to tie the knot on May 02, 2020 in Dehradun but could not make it to the Uttrakhand city amid the lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: Orissa HC Order, Allowing Only Those Who Test Negative to Return, Stayed by SC

In an interview with PTI, police official Prasad Lonare shared, “Last month Aditya’s father Devendra Bisht called up the Pune police control room to get information on whether the couple can go to Dehradun during the lockdown. He got my number as I am the nodal officer for Hadapsar police station. When we told him movement during lockdown for this purpose was not possible, Devendra Bisht asked us if police could help them get married here. I spoke to my seniors who gave permission. We helped with all arrangements for the wedding at a hall here, and a colleague Manoj Patil and his wife gave away the bride as per marriage rituals. The parents joined through video call from Nagpur and Dehradun.” Also Read - Burqa-clad Woman Hailed as Corona Warrior After She is Seen Disinfecting Temples, Churches, Gurudwaras in Delhi

Aditya gushed, “We got engaged in February and were supposed to get married on May 2 in Dehradun. But the lockdown put paid to all the plans. However, the help API Lonare and his team extended was unimaginable. We will always be grateful to them.” Also Read - Economic Activity at 49-57% During Lockdown, 143-186 mn Non-farm Workers Inactive: McKinsey

While Aditya’s father is a retired Army colonel, Neha’s dad is currently fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on the frontline at AIIMS Nagpur after retiring as a doctor from the Armed Forces Medical College. On another note, as per the latest reports by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the ratio of active coronavirus patients to total number of coronavirus patients dropped to 65 per cent on May 06. While the number of active cases were 1,324, the total number of patients on that day was 2,029.