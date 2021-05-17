Shahjahanpur: With rising cases of Covid-19, several restrictions have been imposed in many states of the country, owing to which marriages are being conducted on a rather small-scale with only few people in attendance. Notably, Hindu weddings are a long process with various rituals and ceremonies that take hours to be executed. However, in one such unique wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, rituals were conducted in just 17 minutes, a thing which rarely happens in India! More so, the dowry demand of the groom will also leave you pleasantly surprised. Also Read - Atmanirbhar Dulha? Groom Plays The Band At His Own Wedding, Video Amuses Netizens | Watch

This wedding took place in the Patna Dev Kali temple, wherein there was neither ‘band baaja baarat’ nor a car. In order to have a simple wedding amid Covid, the groom had refused to have a wedding procession, and also had refused to take dowry. On Thursday, the groom Pushpendra Dubey and bride Preeti Tiwari, along with some members of the family, walked around the temple seven times and the wedding was completed in record 17 minutes.

In order to set an example against the evil practice of dowry, the groom just demanded a copy of Ramayana, and that too on the insistence of his in-laws. The newly-wed couple, Pushpendra and Preeti, said that they want other youngsters to get married in the same way by avoiding unnecessary expenses and saying no to dowry. The wedding has now become talk of the town and people have appreciated the couple’s gesture.

Because of Covid threat, many weddings in India have been postponed while some couples are choosing to get married in simple, intimate ceremonies, recasting the idea of the big fat Indian wedding. People who are still going ahead with ceremonies are coming up with unique social distancing measures while tying the knot.