Ever heard of weed falling from the sky? No, right? However, such a crazy thing really happened when marijuana fell from the sky in Israel on Thursday! Notably, an activist group that’s pushing for the legalization of weed in Israel used drones to drop packets of what looked like cannabis, over the main square in Tel Aviv. Also Read - All For A High: Telangana Youth Drives 600 Km From Hyderabad to Chhattisgarh Amid Lockdown Just To Get Weed

And as obvious as it was, people rushed to the streets to collect as many bags as they could carry. Before pulling off the stunt, the activist group had also published a message on Telegram, announcing free weed.

A drone in Tel Aviv just dropped dozens of bags of marijuana — for free. I suppose we are still celebrating the peace deal with the UAE? pic.twitter.com/BSpuRGCRCr — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) September 3, 2020

“The time has come. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the Green Drone sending you free cannabis from the skies. Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love,” the Green Drone pro-legalisation group said on its Telegram web messaging channel.

The message also indicated that the operation was part of the group’s celebratory launching of a new delivery system titled “rain of cannabis.”

Watch the video here:

הזייה בכיכר רבין: רחפן הטיל מהשמיים עשרות שקיות של מריחואנה. מי שעומד מאחורי המיזם זאת קבוצה שמכנה את עצמה "הרחפן הירוק". בגלל שלא חישבו נכון את הרוח, רוב החומר התפזר על הכביש באבן גבירול. עוברי אורח נהנו מהשלל@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/xeziJsH950 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 3, 2020

Soon after, police reportedly arrested two men who flew the quadcopter over Rabin Square According to police, the distribution of a substance suspected to be dangerous is illegal. The suspects who were arrested will be interrogated and dealt with accordingly, Jerusalem Post reported.

Currently, the medical use of cannabis is permitted in Israel while recreational use is illegal but largely decriminalized.