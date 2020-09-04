Ever heard of weed falling from the sky? No, right? However, such a crazy thing really happened when marijuana fell from the sky in Israel on Thursday! Notably, an activist group that’s pushing for the legalization of weed in Israel used drones to drop packets of what looked like cannabis, over the main square in Tel Aviv. Also Read - All For A High: Telangana Youth Drives 600 Km From Hyderabad to Chhattisgarh Amid Lockdown Just To Get Weed
And as obvious as it was, people rushed to the streets to collect as many bags as they could carry. Before pulling off the stunt, the activist group had also published a message on Telegram, announcing free weed.
“The time has come. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the Green Drone sending you free cannabis from the skies. Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love,” the Green Drone pro-legalisation group said on its Telegram web messaging channel.
The message also indicated that the operation was part of the group’s celebratory launching of a new delivery system titled “rain of cannabis.”
Watch the video here:
Soon after, police reportedly arrested two men who flew the quadcopter over Rabin Square According to police, the distribution of a substance suspected to be dangerous is illegal. The suspects who were arrested will be interrogated and dealt with accordingly, Jerusalem Post reported.
Currently, the medical use of cannabis is permitted in Israel while recreational use is illegal but largely decriminalized.