Love them for their duty or hate them for their brutality but you can certainly not overlook the sacrifices of frontline police force, including the Mumbai police as they face the virus on ground and work over time just to ensure that the norms of COVID-19 lockdown are met and citizens are safe. Living up to this same fighter spirit, a Mumbai Police cop immediately resumed duty after recovering from coronavirus and the Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) could not help but hail his selfless home coming. Also Read - SC Breather For Tamil Nadu, Top Court Stays Madras HC Order Directing Closure of Liquor Shops

The Mumbai Police had shared a video of when the cop had left for the hospital in an ambulance, parting with the words, “Don’t worry, my friend! I’ll be back on duty soon” as his colleagues waved him off. A few days back, the police force lined outside the hospital to receive him as he walked out hale and hearty. The video ended with the words, “welcome back hero.” The Mumbai Police captioned the video, “Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst #TakingOnCorona (sic).” Recently, the Maharashtra DGIPR retweeted the same in Marathi. Also Read - No IPL Will Lead to Rs 4,000 Crore Loss And May Lead to Pay Cuts, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

On another note, Mumbai Police will be the first ones in the world to remotely track and manage the health of people. Being a brand ambassador of a leading health brand, Sooryavanshi star Akshay Kumar extended his help towards the Mumbai Police and gifted them 1000 wrist bands to detect the symptoms of COVID-19 early which can help boost the chances of survival. These watches have sensors that detect body temperature and are one of the biggest examples of technology helping in this time of crisis.

On International Nurses Day recently, the Mumbai Police went all filmy as they came out with a commemoration of their own in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. style. Taking to their Twitter page, they shared a picture of a nurse in uniform with a huge ‘Thank You Sister’ written below. The caption read, “Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! (sic).”

We hope the pandemic ends soon so that even the frontline warriors can hang up their boots and relax with their families for a change as normalcy is restored. Till the, more power to them!