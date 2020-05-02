Coming as a sure shot treat for Avengers fans, Captain America star Chris Evans joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus. Not only did the star treat fans to his jaw-dropping presence on the photo-sharing app amid the COVID-19 gloom but also promised a “virtual hangout with five of my closest friends – Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner”. Also Read - Barber Shops, Salons Allowed to Open in Orange Zones, Sale of Non-Essential Items by E-Commerce Allowed too

Setting fans on a frenzy, Evans shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge which was launched to help raise money to fight hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is a great cause. This helps people who are in need during this COVID nightmare. So I am very happy to be doing this," he was heard saying in the video which instantly grabbed over 2 million views while still going strong.

He added, "We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games." In the video that he shared, the star passed on the challenge to fellow Marvel co-stars and friends – Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, as well as Billy Porter.

The video was captioned, “Hello Instagram!! #ALLINCHALLENGE accepted!! Thanks for bringing me in, @prattprattpratt What a great cause! Gauntlet thrown down for @imsebastianstan @anthonymackie @theebillyporter @allinchallenge Here’s the link: http://allinchallenge.in/chrisevans (sic).”

In a statement earlier, Evans had shared, “100 per cent of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.” At the time of filing this story, Evans had 1.3 million followers on Instagram already.