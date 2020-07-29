Expected to give India’s air force a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood, the Rafale Fighter Jets have finally landed in India’s Ambala Air Force Base and the netizens can’t keep calm. Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets arrived in the country on Wednesday. Also Read - Rafale Lands in India: Navy Warship Greets Over Radio, Congress Says UPA’s Work Finally Bears Fruit

Considered as one of the most potent combat jets globally, three single seater and two twin seater aircraft are being inducted into the IAF as part of its Ambala-based No 17 Squadron, also known as the ‘Golden Arrows’. Unable to contain their excitement, the netizens took to their respective handles on Twitter to express the same. Also Read - NRI in Germany Sues Modi Government And Air India to Get Seat on Flight Back Home to Kerala

While one wrote, “We Never forget the most important contribution of Manohar Parrikar ji. We are always miss him. Folded handsFlag of India #RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets #ThankYouPmModiForRafale (sic)”, another tweeted, “Happy to see the Rafale jets finally in India. Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation Flag of India. We definitely need more quality aircrafts like these for our IAF. #RafaleInIndia (sic)” Also Read - History is Being Created, Says Haryana Minister as Ambala Waits For Five Rafale Jets to Arrive

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Welcome home you beast #RafaleInIndia

An incredible moment for all of us #JaiHind #ProudIndian always 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/zvAYHTzZuB — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 29, 2020

We Never forget the most important contribution of Manohar Parrikar ji. We are always miss him. 🙏🇮🇳#RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets#ThankYouPmModiForRafale pic.twitter.com/Q1M7HwrMOm — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) July 29, 2020

Happy to see the Rafale jets finally in India. Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation 🇮🇳. We definitely need more quality aircrafts like these for our IAF. #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/z1QEU3Bbj1 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) July 29, 2020

A government statement on Monday said 10 Rafale jets were delivered to India and that five of them are staying back in France for training missions. The delivery of all 36 aircraft will be completed on schedule by the end of 2021, it added. Though the jets are being inducted into the IAF on Wednesday, there will be formal ceremony in mid-August to welcome them into the force.