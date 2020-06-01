New Delhi: Amid protests raging in the US over the killing of George Floyd, singer Taylor Swift slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter on Friday after he implied that protesters in Minnesota should be shot following the violence and unrest in the country. Also Read - Donald Trump Briefly Taken to Underground Bunker During Protests Outside White House

The singer’s tweet has now become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours, reports billboard.com.

At present, the tweet has garnered more than 2.1 million likes and more than 450 K retweets.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” Swift tweeted and tagged Donald Trump.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Many appreciated Taylor for speaking about an issue that has shaken the country while others accused her of ‘justifying’ the violence.

Taylor’s tweet came in response to Trump’s tweet which said: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter has placed a public interest notice on the post, which said the tweet “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”

Trump’s message was in reaction to the protests that erupted across the US on Thursday following the death of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in Minnesota state when a police officer kneeled on his neck after pinning him to the ground.