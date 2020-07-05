Catching the netizens by surprise early on Sunday morning, rapper and Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kayne West dropped the news of running for US President which was enough to break the Internet. Offering to challenge the current President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden, West evidently left the netizens worried as they had had enough of 2020 already. Also Read - 'America Loves India', Donald Trump Thanks PM Modi For Independence Day Greetings
Taking to his handle on Twitter, West dropped the shocking news. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION (sic)”, West shared on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - US Election 2020: Kanye West Announces Presidential Bid; 'You Have My Full Support', Tweets Elon Musk
In less than four hours, Twitter broke with memes and trended #KayneWest and #KimKardashian. Most Americans wanted an “out” from the country immediately after the tweet went viral. Also Read - 'Secrecy, Deception And Cover-Up': Donald Trump Again Accuses China of Spreading Coronavirus
While one mused, “wait if kanye becomes president, doesn’t that mean kim kardashian is gonna be first lady… oml we’re gonna have keeping up with the kardashians white house edition (sic)”, another tweeted, “kanye west is running for president….which could make kim kardashian the first lady…i want OUT of this country no joke (sic).”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
While Kim retweeted her husband’s post with the US flag to show her support, Tesla CEO Elon Musk too wrote, “You have my full support!” The elections are slated to take place on November 3, 2020.