As unfortunate as it is, coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown decimated the restaurant and hospitality business overnight, stripping the owners and workers of their income.

Restaurant owners in Russia who are suffering the same fate, took part in an extraordinary naked lockdown protest on Tuesday after coronavirus closed their restaurants. Campaigning for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, Russian restaurant owners and chefs posted pictures of themselves naked on social media.

“We are naked because we are left with nothing,” Arthur Galaychyuk, owner of the Relab Family bar chain in the city of Kazan, told Reuters.

Images show them posing naked with carefully positioned plates, cups, saucepans, bottles, bar stools and napkin holders, to hide their private parts.

“We don’t want to stage a strip show or to fool around, we only want one thing – to work! We don’t pose more of a risk then supermarkets, shopping malls, hair salons or public transport said Pavel, a chef from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, said in a post.

The report further said that restaurants in Kazan will be allowed to open their summer terraces on June 11 after more than two months of lockdown.