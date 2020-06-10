As unfortunate as it is, coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown decimated the restaurant and hospitality business overnight, stripping the owners and workers of their income. Also Read - Embarrassing! Businessman Accidentally Appears Naked on Zoom Call With Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro
Restaurant owners in Russia who are suffering the same fate, took part in an extraordinary naked lockdown protest on Tuesday after coronavirus closed their restaurants. Campaigning for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, Russian restaurant owners and chefs posted pictures of themselves naked on social media.
“We are naked because we are left with nothing,” Arthur Galaychyuk, owner of the Relab Family bar chain in the city of Kazan, told Reuters.
Images show them posing naked with carefully positioned plates, cups, saucepans, bottles, bar stools and napkin holders, to hide their private parts.
Друзья, мы на грани! Мы фанатично преданы своему делу,и до сих пор не закрыли наши рестораны! Нам очень нужна ваша поддержка и внимание к любимым ресторанам! Мы очень сильно ждём того дня, когда сможем встречать наших гостей и дарить тепло, настоящее гостеприимство и яркие-светлые эмоции ! К сожалению, мы никак не можем получить инструкции и хоть какое-то понимание от властей, когда мы сможем начать работу! Мы не понимаем, чем мы хуже ярмарок, строительных магазинов и салонов красоты. Мы готовы соблюдать все необходимые ограничительные меры, и конечно же, соблюдать необходимые нормы дезинфекций. Мы уже готовы кричать от боли и отчаяния! Поймите нас, мы очень долго молчали. Вся сфера гостеприимства сейчас переживает очень трудные времена! Поддержите пожалуйста нас, сделайте репост, нам очень важно быть услышанными! Передаём эстафету другим ресторанам. #голыерестораны #когдаконец Спасибо🙏🏻 @krd_pike @tipich_krd @typodar @typicalkrd @dmitry_levitsky @boris_zarkov @georgii_karpenko @novikovarkadiy
“We don’t want to stage a strip show or to fool around, we only want one thing – to work! We don’t pose more of a risk then supermarkets, shopping malls, hair salons or public transport said Pavel, a chef from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, said in a post.
The report further said that restaurants in Kazan will be allowed to open their summer terraces on June 11 after more than two months of lockdown.