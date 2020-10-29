On Thursday, a heated debate was witnessed in Pakistan’s National Assembly, reverberations of which were heard in India as well. We will tell you why and how! Also Read - Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel Passes Away at 92, PM Modi Mourns His Death

It all started when Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi began to condemn French President Emmanuel Macron for refusing to criticise a French publication, Charlie Hebdo, for caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Soon after, video clips of protests in the Pakistan parliament went viral, with many claiming that the dissenting lawmakers are chanting the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many media websites also claimed the same and dubbed it as an 'embarrassment' for the Imran Khan government.

Fact Check:

However, contrary to social media claims, no Modi chants were raised. If one listens carefully to the video clip, it will be evident that members of Parliament are chanting ‘voting, voting’, asking for voting to be held. Many have been mistaken because apparently both the phrases sound the same.

Well, further, the speaker can even be heard stating that people should stop sloganeering and give each other a chance to talk. “Voting will happen,” he assures.