A new study which has shed light on the food choices of people of Indus Valley civilisation, has revealed that Harappan people survived on a meat-heavy diet, including extensive eating of beef. The study published on Wednesday in the ‘Journal of Archaeological Science’, suggests that the prehistoric people of the time consumed meat of animals like cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat, and pigs as well as dairy products. Also Read - No More Killing Animals? Singapore Becomes First Country to Approve Sale of Lab-Grown Meat

The researchers arrived at these results after analysing fat residues in ancient ceramic vessels from settlements of the Indus Civilisation in present-day Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Notably, molecules called lipids, which make up fats and oils, are hardy and traces can survive for millions of year, whereas proteins degrade with time. Since, lipid residues were heavily found in pots, researchers have confidently ascertained that consumption of beef, goat, sheep and pig was widespread among Harappan people.

“Out of domestic animals, cattle/buffalo are the most abundant, averaging between 50% and 60% of the animal bones found, with sheep/goat accounting for 10% animal remains. The high proportions of cattle bones may suggest a cultural preference for beef consumption across Indus populations, supplemented by consumption of mutton/lamb,’’ says the study.

“Wild animal species like deer, antelope, gazelle, hares, birds, and riverine/marine resources are also found in small proportions in the faunal assemblages of both rural and urban Indus sites suggesting that these diverse resources had a place in the Indus diet. The pattern is similar at the sites in northwest India, where domestic and wild mammals, and smaller proportions of birds, reptiles, riverine fish, and molluscs were consumed,” the study further noted.

Soo, after the news broke, people on social media took a dig at the current situation, given the fact that the trade and consumption of beef has become a very contentious issue ever since the BJP came into power in 2014. Here are some reactions:

Omg and Gau maata? Anti national Indus Valley people I tell you https://t.co/YyHcNbg25d — Aarushi Mishra (@Aarooshi) December 10, 2020

'The diet of the people of Indus Valley civilisation had a dominance of meat, including extensive eating of beef.'

Waiting for bhaktas to term our ancestors as anti national nowhttps://t.co/kSee6Gixzn — Shiraishi (@YuiSNAFU) December 10, 2020

Pot Residues Lift the Lid on Ancient Indus Valley Food Choices – Ancient Origins: Researchers are getting a glimpse into ancient Indus Valley food choices by analyzing residues on ceramic pots from urban and rural settlements during the Mature Harappan… https://t.co/811Gj4VM9f pic.twitter.com/ZRrW3YGm5z — @globalfirstnews (@globalfirstnews) December 10, 2020

Archaeologists discovered presence of cattle and buffalo meat in ceramic vessels dating back about 4,600 years at seven Indus Valley Civilisation sites in present-day Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. We Indians are beef eaters since 4,600 years! 😁😁 https://t.co/kV9Ak6jBNz — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) December 9, 2020

So now liberals trying to day that Indus valley civilization eats cow meat or beef so no ban? Karnataka Government doesn't give fuck about it! Because they already passed bill to 7 years of imprisonment for cow slaughter!!#GauMata ki raksha Ho! — Anonymous Human (@the_known_worm) December 10, 2020

Vegetarianism is a Brahmincal construct. It is a well known fact that ancient Indians consumed beef and has been documented by many historians. Ambedkar has written about this on detail why Hindus stopped eating Beef.https://t.co/GbwxKAJ4hQ — Aryan (@aryansrivastav_) December 10, 2020

Coincidence? : Same day Karnataka bans 'beef'.😎 👉A new study has found presence of animal products, including cattle & buffalo meat, in ceramic vessels dating back about 4,600 years at 7 Indus Valley Civilisation sites in present-day Haryana & UP. https://t.co/qt02bHUfQ5 — Ved Nayak (@catcheronthesly) December 10, 2020

This research is being dubbed as a landmark study because this is the first multi-site analysis of fats and oils on pottery from the Indus Valley civilization. The research team was led by Dr. Akshyeta Suryanarayan, former PhD student at the Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge and current postdoctoral researcher at CEPAM, UMR7264-CNRS, France.

“These results demonstrate that the use of lipid residues, combined with other techniques in bioarchaeology, have the potential to open exciting new avenues for understanding the relationship between the environment, foodstuffs, material culture, and ancient society in protohistoric South Asia,” Suryanarayan concluded.

Notably, the Indus society spanned from 5,300 to 3,300 years ago, when the civilisation entered a period of decline and went extinct shortly afterwards.

(With PTI inputs)