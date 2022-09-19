Kolkata: Airtel India customers experienced an overall drop in call and broadband services Sunday night in Kolkata. Airtel India is the second largest provider of mobile telecommunications services in India and is also a provider of broadband internet and subscription television services. Some of the users complained of facing bandwidth issues for the past couple of days with last night being a complete black out of all services.Also Read - Airtel To Roll Out 5G Services This Month; Cover Towns, Key Rural Areas By March 2024 | Detail Here
Taking to Twitter, customers resorted to expressing their disappointment through memes and jokes. The Twitterati took a jibe at Airtel’s claims of providing fastest services. Also Read - Cutting Edge: Indian Army to Establish 5G Network Along Border to Improve Delivery of High-Speed Data
Also Read - Reliance Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction With Rs 88,078 cr; Sunil Bharti Takes Second Highest Band
The most recent outage reports and issues originated from Kolkata, Panchuria, Haora, Uttarpara, Bali and Barasat.
Reliance Jio being the fastest service available, netizens compared Jio and Airtel in this manner:
The services went down after 1:50 am on Sunday. Some users were able to use internet services while some faced complete blackout.
The services were said to be resumed post 2 am. Meanwhile, users didn’t refrain from expressing outrage on Twitter.
Twitterati surely went quite creative with handling the outage related disappointment!