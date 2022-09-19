Kolkata: Airtel India customers experienced an overall drop in call and broadband services Sunday night in Kolkata. Airtel India is the second largest provider of mobile telecommunications services in India and is also a provider of broadband internet and subscription television services. Some of the users complained of facing bandwidth issues for the past couple of days with last night being a complete black out of all services.Also Read - Airtel To Roll Out 5G Services This Month; Cover Towns, Key Rural Areas By March 2024 | Detail Here

Taking to Twitter, customers resorted to expressing their disappointment through memes and jokes. The Twitterati took a jibe at Airtel's claims of providing fastest services.

The most recent outage reports and issues originated from Kolkata, Panchuria, Haora, Uttarpara, Bali and Barasat.

The most recent outage reports and issues originated from Kolkata, Panchuria, Haora, Uttarpara, Bali and Barasat.

Suddenly Airtel network down in Kolkata ..No phone calls ..Why Airtel network down in Kolkata for 2/3 hours?..no calls where is Airtel telecom @airtelindia #AirtelDown #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/5ykQRZF9P6 — Shamim Alam (@imsa24) September 18, 2022

Reliance Jio being the fastest service available, netizens compared Jio and Airtel in this manner:

#AirtelDown in my primary phone. Me checking twitter via jio hotspot for any solution : pic.twitter.com/gAZuMTG1Fa — Amit Sarda (@amit4738) September 18, 2022

The services went down after 1:50 am on Sunday. Some users were able to use internet services while some faced complete blackout.

#AirtelDown

I am a Airtel user and also Alliance user. I Noticed Wifi calling working. pic.twitter.com/c4UT0DToA3 — Bapi Mahato (@withbapi17) September 18, 2022

The services were said to be resumed post 2 am. Meanwhile, users didn’t refrain from expressing outrage on Twitter.

Why is airtel network down ? India ka fastest 4g , *sab kuch try nhi kar key galat chun liya *#airtelThanks #airtelcares #airtel #airteldown — SHAHAN QURAISHI (@ieamshahan) September 18, 2022

Twitterati surely went quite creative with handling the outage related disappointment!