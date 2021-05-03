New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) pulled off a spectacular victory in a high-stakes electoral battle, defeating BJP to form the government for a third consecutive term in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is leading in 213 of Bengal’s 294 seats and the BJP appears set to finish below the 100-mark. Notably, she became the chief minister of West Bengal in 2011 by ending the 34-year-long CPI(M) regime, one of the longest-serving elected governments in the world. And now she is all set for a third term! On her historic victory, many political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Uddhav Thackeray congratulated her. Also Read - Congratulations Pour in For Mamata Banerjee as TMC Scores Landslide Victory in West Bengal

Meanwhile, social media was also filled with congratulatory messages pouring in from across the country. On Sunday, a Twitter account, ‘Indian History Pics’ shared a black and white photo of Mamata Banerjee from the 1980’s ahead of her win– a reminder of her long political journey.

See the picture here:

Mamata Banerjee In 1980s pic.twitter.com/tM36UhIrwG — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 2, 2021

The picture has gone viral, and many commented how this was the toughest fight in her 40+ years’ political career, as she took on the might of several national leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amir Shah, and emerged victorious. Banerjee has earned for herself the image of the gutsy political leader, who has overcome several political battles to emerge stronger in her public life.

Many people shared the image to congratulate the Bengal CM on her party’s win.

Mamata will go down in history as the strongest mass leader that India ever produced at par with Indira Gandhi ji 🇮🇳 — DiDi 214not out💚🇮🇳 (@_Stallion101) May 2, 2021

Wow, this is epic! What a picture. I really admire her. She first took on the mighty incumbent Left in the state when she started the TMC, which itself was a commendable feat in itself and now, to retain her own against the entire might and hate of the BJP, is another. Bravo Didi — The Layman (@sanjay_arp) May 2, 2021

DiDi stands rock solid esp when NaMo storm led to the collapse of many big & mighty.

Got to give it to her, truly a fighter.. — Ajay Kumar (@CaptAKJ) May 2, 2021

2021, she is the 3rd time CM of WB, 7 times member of parliament. What an incredible record. — Parna Guha (@guhaparna) May 3, 2021

Many congratulations for historic victory ✌️✌️✌️✌️ Didi — Sujoy Biswas (@Sujoy010388) May 2, 2021

Mamata Banerjee started her political career as a Youth Congress worker in the 1970s. She quickly rose the ranks and became the general secretary of Mahila Congress and later All India Youth Congress. In 1984 she was elected as a member of parliament in the 8th Lok Sabha becoming one of India’s youngest parliamentarians. She founded the All India Trinamool Congress in 1997 after a disagreement with Congress.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is also a self-taught painter, poet and writer. She has authored more than 100 books. She is also tech-savvy and remains active on social media.