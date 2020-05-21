A day before cyclone Amphan was to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, nobody in their right minds would have thought it would leave a huge trail of devastation. But the severe cyclonic storm has done just that, leaving areas of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal in tatters. Also Read - Heartbroken Woman Sends Ex-boyfriend Tonne of Onions With Message Stating 'I've Cried, Now It's Your Turn'

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall. After the storm abated, reports of the lives lost and the damages incurred began to emerge which led to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit the affected areas. Also Read - In a First, Man Found Guilty of Dealing Drugs Handed Death Sentence Via Zoom Call in Singapore

Before the raging storm stopped, one person had shared a video of Howrah Bridge, and it looked like a scene from a horror movie. Also Read - Man Creates Cuddle Curtain to Hug His Grandmom During COVID-19 Pandemic, Earns Praise From Anand Mahindra

But after things began to settle down, people started sharing pictures and videos of the devastation the storm left behind.

After the devastating effect of #CycloneAmphan No national media coverage is seen , No tweet from famous public figures , isn’t #West_Bengal in India ? Can’t rest India see the aftershock of Amphan #such_a_severe_super_cyclone_after_1737 in Bengal? pic.twitter.com/WOTK84WPi9 — Debasmita Roy (@Debasmi74467703) May 21, 2020

Images from around Jadavpur University, courtesy a friend. Haven’t ventured out here yet – municipal staff have been at work since 6 am. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/e6VLRRSPRR — Swati (@swatiatrest) May 21, 2020

Staircase outside my flat now known as Kolkata Waterfall#CycloneAmphanUpdate pic.twitter.com/iy53rTjbKg — Anushree Hamirwasia (@anushree18_) May 20, 2020

Never seen anything like this. Dont know how frightening tomorrow’s visual would be. Kolkata 2020#CycloneAmphanUpdate #Amphan #CycloneAmphanUpdates pic.twitter.com/ncNcmzWzik — Sagnik Sinha (@Sagnikspeak) May 20, 2020

#CycloneAmphanUpdate Destruction caused by Amphan in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/F5yut7kteV — Anjali Pathak (@Anjali_0497) May 20, 2020

My hometown is devastated.. People in the affected states, please take care 🙏🏻#CycloneAmphanUpdate pic.twitter.com/FwJSqChqV8 — Tanvi (@_tanvi_07) May 21, 2020

This is from my terrace this morning. Trees on both sides of the road all over. People now taking photos in horror. We haven’t ever seen things like this before in Kolkata. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/IcYReBounw — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 21, 2020

#CycloneAmphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal, leaves parts of Kolkata airport flooded pic.twitter.com/dgGkyKMxt8 — Meghna Sen (@senmeghna) May 21, 2020

Super cyclonic storm Amphan (pronounced as UM-PUN), is a Thai name meaning sky, and it is the most severe storm in the Bay of Bengal since the Odisha super cyclone of 1999.