A day before cyclone Amphan was to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, nobody in their right minds would have thought it would leave a huge trail of devastation. But the severe cyclonic storm has done just that, leaving areas of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal in tatters.
Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall. After the storm abated, reports of the lives lost and the damages incurred began to emerge which led to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit the affected areas.
Before the raging storm stopped, one person had shared a video of Howrah Bridge, and it looked like a scene from a horror movie.
But after things began to settle down, people started sharing pictures and videos of the devastation the storm left behind.
Super cyclonic storm Amphan (pronounced as UM-PUN), is a Thai name meaning sky, and it is the most severe storm in the Bay of Bengal since the Odisha super cyclone of 1999.