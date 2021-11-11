Kolkata: With Covid-19 still not over, face masks have become the ‘new normal’ and a necessary part of our daily attire. And with time, they have become trendy and fashionable as well. Makers around the world have gone all overboard with the introduction of gold and diamond-studded masks, giving the rich and privileged to flaunt their status! Now, a businessman from West Bengal South 24 Parganas District has got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 5.70 lakhs.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Gets Emotional & Sheds Tears of Joy After Seeing The Bride | Watch

The mask was created by Chandan Das, a jewellery maker in the town of Budge Budge, who claims to make customised designer items. According to a News 18 report, Das created the 108-grams gold mask for a local businessman within 15 days. During the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, the businessman flaunted his latest possession but due to curiosity of people around, he had to take it off.

The pictures of the mask was shared by journalist Rituparna Chatterjee and captioned it as, “What is the purpose of this?”

What is the purpose of this? pic.twitter.com/Zy4MqIPNCZ — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) November 10, 2021

One user reacted to the pictures saying, ”Continued display of vulgar wealth without any sensitivity or concern for the thousands who have lost their lives to the disease, irrespective of how much wealth they had or not. And those indirectly impoverished by it”

Here is how others reacted:

Lol true. I find expensive jewellery absolutely useless too. — Chini (@Chini1975) November 11, 2021

My neighbors openly brag about being able to wear these so they can breathe, but still look masked. — Meg (@PargsP) November 10, 2021

Had heard of #LouisVuitton mask priced around 25k, but this gold-peated mask is something else🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/55pSLocxkv — MANJOT SINGH (@MANJOTS74594721) November 11, 2021

Shameless ostentation of the noveau rich https://t.co/u1CyJHMALn — Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) November 10, 2021

Continued display of vulgar wealth without any sensitivity or concern for the thousands who have lost their lives to the disease, irrespective of how much wealth they had or not. And those indirectly impoverished by it https://t.co/jeiDZzpbgb — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) November 11, 2021

The businessman told Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika that he has a fondness for jewellery and he wears multiple gold chains on his neck, several rings on both hands.

Lat year in July, a businessman from Maharashtra’s Pune district also got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh. Nearly 55 gm of the yellow metal was used in making the mask, businessman Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad town, told while wearing the gold mask.