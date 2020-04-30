New York: Amid the coronavirus lockdown in many countries, working from home has become the new normal and dressing up for work has become a thing of past. However, if you are a TV journalist, you do have to show up in decent clothes on camera for the sake of presentability. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Govt Extends Work From Home Relaxations For IT Companies Till July 31

So, on Tuesday, Will Reeve, an ABC News reporter appeared on the show ‘Good Morning America’ for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients. For the live broadcast, Reeve decided to put on a nice suit but forgot something else underneath–his pants.

Initially, it appeared that he is wearing a full suit, however viewers watching him were quick to notice that he had no pants on below his suit jacket. A slight error in the camera angle’s set up, exposed it all!

Well, what followed was a barrage of videos and screenshots of the segment, pointing the gaffe followed by hilarious comments:

According to CNN, the 27-year-old acted as his own cameraman for the broadcast from home, but failed to angle the camera such that it hid his pants-less legs.

Later, Reeves put up a Twitter post explaining what went wrong with a caotion,”When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).Hope everyone got a much needed laugh.”

”The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine,” the reported wrote in the note.”