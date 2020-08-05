The results for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday and guess who secured the 420th? Rahul Modi! Yes, in a weird coincidence, a candidate named Rahul Modi secured rank 420. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 Result Announced; Pradeep Singh Bags Top Position | Full List of Toppers Here

Rahul Modi, roll number 6312980, secured the 420th rank, according to the list of qualified candidates announced by the UPSC on Tuesday.

This unique combination of names of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught the attention of many social media users who were left mighty amused with this coincidence.

Netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots of Rahul Modi’s name in the UPSC 2019 result and shared memes as the unique name trended all the day:

UPSC Result – Rank 420 – Rahul Modi😂 next level crossover #UPSCResults pic.twitter.com/sQfnD3d4Tw — Ravi verma (@raviverma063) August 4, 2020

A person named Rahul Modi gets UPSC rank 420 … #Rahulmodi pic.twitter.com/PF0ancmyVV — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) August 4, 2020

UPSC 2019 Rank 1 holder bhi itna trend nahi hua jitna #RahulModi rank 420 hoke trend hua hai 😅 — sᴀᴛʏᴀᴊɪᴛ (@Nomadic_ss) August 4, 2020

Are you a Congress Supporter or BJP supporter? #RahulModi be like : pic.twitter.com/LUGR59utMu — Tamils are Hindus – தமிழ் ஹிந்து (@56TamilHindu) August 4, 2020

Candidate name #RahulModi secured 420 Rank in #UPSC gets all the attention . Candidate Who secured No 1 rank : pic.twitter.com/a6AzM7Whp6 — Logical Army (@nitin_sta) August 4, 2020

Pradeep Singh topped UPSC CSE

but #Rahulmodi is trending

Pradeep singh : pic.twitter.com/PLyu4FpKS0 — Shreyansh Parihar (@mainshreyansh) August 4, 2020

This year a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various posts of IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, etc. Pradeep Singh topped the 2019 Civil Services Exam, while Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which announced the results on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!”