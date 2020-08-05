The results for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday and guess who secured the 420th? Rahul Modi! Yes, in a weird coincidence, a candidate named Rahul Modi secured rank 420. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 Result Announced; Pradeep Singh Bags Top Position | Full List of Toppers Here
Rahul Modi, roll number 6312980, secured the 420th rank, according to the list of qualified candidates announced by the UPSC on Tuesday.
This unique combination of names of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught the attention of many social media users who were left mighty amused with this coincidence.
Netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots of Rahul Modi’s name in the UPSC 2019 result and shared memes as the unique name trended all the day:
This year a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various posts of IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, etc. Pradeep Singh topped the 2019 Civil Services Exam, while Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which announced the results on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!”