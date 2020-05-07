Visakhapatnam: Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, as eight people including an 8-year-old child were killed after inhaling poisonous gases that accidentally leaked from a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam. As per the Indian Express, the leak reportedly occurred around 3 am at LG Polymers industry at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area at a time when workers were gearing up to reopen the plant. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Tragedy Strikes at Midnight Sleep, Plant Was About to Open After 40 Days

Fire engines, the police and ambulances have reached the area to control the situation and around 200 people have been taken to the hospital.

Praying for everyone’s safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being monitored closely and he has spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also asked district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, disturbing visuals of the incident have emerged on Twitter, leaving citizens numb and shocked. Many including politicians, poured their condolences for the deceased and prayed for the safety of others:

I'm shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

Shocked & deeply anguished by the visuals from #VizagGasLeak My wholehearted condolences to those who lost their near & dear. Let's pray for the well-being of the hospitalised 🙏 What a horrible year this has been! — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the #VizagGasLeak & subsequent loss of lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope the sick are receiving timely medical attention from the local administration. Vizag Port Trust & other GoI assets could also pitch in — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020

Gas leak at LG Polymers in #Vishakapatnam is more fatal and terrifying situation than #COVID19. Many are suffocating, aged and children are most vulnerable; animals are dying. I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones. #VizagGasLeak 🙏 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 7, 2020

South Korean company LG Polymers makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances.