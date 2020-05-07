Visakhapatnam: Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, as eight people including an 8-year-old child were killed after inhaling poisonous gases that accidentally leaked from a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam. As per the Indian Express, the leak reportedly occurred around 3 am at LG Polymers industry at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area at a time when workers were gearing up to reopen the plant. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Tragedy Strikes at Midnight Sleep, Plant Was About to Open After 40 Days
Fire engines, the police and ambulances have reached the area to control the situation and around 200 people have been taken to the hospital.
Praying for everyone’s safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being monitored closely and he has spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also asked district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, disturbing visuals of the incident have emerged on Twitter, leaving citizens numb and shocked. Many including politicians, poured their condolences for the deceased and prayed for the safety of others:
South Korean company LG Polymers makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances.