Viral Video: A popular English proverb goes: "Where there's a will, there's a way." And a teacher from Taiwan has proved it and how! This Maths teacher is earning a lot of attention and thousands of dollars by using the most used porn website around the world — pornhub — to host Maths classes for his audiences. And guess what? He has so far shared more than 200 videos that are entirely free of sexual content.

The teacher named Changhsu has a Master's degree in mathematics and has reportedly been teaching both online and in Taiwanese schools for 15 years. Though he previously relied on YouTube to help share his teachings, last year he decided to branch out by uploading some classes to Pornhub. Changhsu has received rave reviews online and now has a verified Pornhub channel with the username 'changhsumath666'.

Talking to Mel Magazine about the unusual decision, he said, "Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them." Changshu even attempted to extend his audience further by posting to other adult websites such as XVideos and NXNN, but he said those platforms "know which kinds of videos are for adults and which aren't, and they forbid them."

He believes around 60% or more of his viewers tune in to his videos as a joke, rather than in a genuine bid to learn, however, he said that while everyone ‘may not be interested in my videos’, his presence on the site means “they will still all know there’s a teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform.” The course earns Changhsu 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (more than $250,000) per year, and he uses the money to pay his bills and employees, who help him teach on his various platforms.

“Many students who need a teacher who can teach math know me through Pornhub, and some of them buy my course,” he further said. Though his Pornhub videos are proving a success, Changhsu admitted he didn’t want to teach math on Pornhub, but instead wanted to “let the world know that he is a teacher from Taiwan who can teach calculus well.” Let’s hope he achieves that soon.