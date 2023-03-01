Home

Viral

‘What A Shame…’, Smriti Irani’s 2011 Tweet Goes Viral After LPG Cylinder Price Hike

‘What A Shame…’, Smriti Irani’s 2011 Tweet Goes Viral After LPG Cylinder Price Hike

Viral News Today: Soon after the Central Government increased the cost of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 cents per unit, Union Minister Smriti Irani

Viral News Today: Soon after the Central Government increased the cost of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 cents per unit, Union Minister Smriti Irani’s old tweet from 2011 resurfaced on the Microblogging site Twitter in which she had slammed the then Congress government for raising the LPG price by Rs 50. Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder — the first increase in rates in almost eight months was sharply criticised by the Opposition.

“50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame!” reads Irani’s old tweet.

You may like to read

50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 24, 2011

Congress Hits Back on Irani’s Old Tweet

Sharing an old picture of the union minister protesting against the price hike, the Congress party questioned if she would “still take it to the streets”. “When the price of LPG cylinder was less than 400 rupees, then Smriti Irani sat on the road with the cylinder. Today the price of a cylinder has crossed Rs 1,100, will it hit the road even today?,” the Official Twitter handle of Congress tweeted.

जब LPG सिलेंडर का दाम 400 रुपए से कम था तब स्मृति ईरानी सिलेंडर लेकर सड़क पर बैठ गई थीं। आज सिलेंडर का दाम 1,100 रुपए से ज्यादा हो गया, क्या आज भी सड़क पर उतरेंगी? pic.twitter.com/wO3cKjuVmE — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At LPG Hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in “mitra kaal” the pockets of the public are being cut and those of “friends” being filled. Comparing the price of LPG cylinders during the Congress’ tenure in 2014 and that of the BJP, he said while the price of a cylinder was Rs 410, the subsidy was of Rs 827, while under the BJP in 2023, the price of a LPG cylinder is Rs 1,103 and subsidy is nil. In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “In the Congress era there was relief in the form of subsidy, during ‘mitra kaal’ only the pockets of the public are cut and the country’s wealth is distributed to ‘Mitra’ (friends) in charity.”

LPG सिलेंडर दाम सब्सिडी

कांग्रेस (2014) : ₹410 ₹827

भाजपा (2023) : ₹1103 ₹0 कांग्रेस काल में जहां मिली सब्सिडी से राहत, ‘मित्र काल’ में बस जनता की जेब कटी, और देश की संपत्ति ‘मित्र’ को खैरात में बटी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 1, 2023

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 1,103, up from Rs 1,053, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. With the latest increase, LPG now costs Rs 1,102.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai. Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes. Parallely, oil firms also hiked the price of commercial LPG, used in hotels and restaurants, by Rs 350.5 to Rs 2,119.5 per 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG rates have more or less moved in tandem with cost which soared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year back.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.