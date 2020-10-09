When living in a Covid-19 world, the number one rule before stepping out of your home is to carry a mask. However, many still haven’t gotten used to the habit, leading to hilarious incidents just like this UK woman. Also Read - People Not Wearing Masks in Indonesia's Java Made to Dig Graves For COVID-19 Victims As Punishment

30-year-old Rachel Taylor, from Greater Manchester, UK decided to wear a sanitary pad to do her shopping because she forgot her face mask.

Notably, Taylor was visiting the Poundland store with her friend for shopping when she realised that she wasn’t carrying her face mask. Realising the importance of wearing them, she decided to use a sanitary pad as a face covering, held by a pair of sunglasses.

“I was tipping my car upside down looking for a mask – I found one for Elizabeth and then found a sani pad. I thought I’d use it for a laugh and stuck it to my face, but it kept falling off,” she was quoted as saying by LADbibe.

“I mean what do you do with this mask situation – you have to wear one don’t you? You have to improvise, I’d rather look silly than have a fine anyway. It was an Always sanitary pad, I went for a posh one,” she added.

However, she isn’t the only one to wear such an unusual mask. A few months back, an elderly Scottish man surprised everyone when he was spotted wearing a sanitary napkin as a face mask while shopping at a supermarket.

Several other people have been spotted donning such inventive masks.