Viral News: Vishal Garg, the chief executive of Better.com, who is being criticized globally for firing 900 employees on a Zoom call, has now written an apology letter for his action. In a letter to his current staff, Garg apologised for the way the issue was handled, adding that he blundered in execution of communicating the decision.Also Read - Brutal Mass Firing: This CEO Terminated Over 900 Employees in US & India On a Zoom Call | Watch

“I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” Garg said in his email to the current employees. The email was leaked by a Better.com’s employee and is now doing rounds on social media platforms.

The Better.com CEO laid off about 9% of its workforce through a 3-minute Zoom call this week citing market efficiency, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision. This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear…If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” he had said.

Vishal Garg: “I wish I didn’t have to lay off 900 of you over a zoom call but I’m gonna lay y’all off right before the holidays lmfaooo”pic.twitter.com/6bxPGTemEG — litquidity (@litcapital) December 5, 2021

Here’s a full text what Vishal Garg, Better.com CEO wrote to his employees

Team –

I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week.

I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better.

I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you.

I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.

At Better, your dedication, focus and expertise are essential in the vital work we are doing to unlock the value, joy and opportunity of homeownership for our customers across the country. I couldn’t be more grateful for all you are accomplishing for the customers we serve.

We will talk more at our upcoming All Hands meeting about what to expect for the year ahead. I hope you’ll join me for the discussion. We are also taking fast steps to make sure we are very

transparent and aligned as a company on the goals for 2022, the metrics that matter most, and

how we can all work together even better to serve our customers and achieve our mission.

I believe in you, I believe in Better, and I believe that working together we can make

homeownership better together.

Thank you,

Vishal

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.