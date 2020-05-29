These are definitely depressing and trying times we live in, what with the coronavirus pandemic going on and everyone having to stay at their own homes to keep safe. These past few months, weeks and days have seen more calamities happen at once than at any other time. It has proven to be difficult for many people, and what lighthearted moments we get to see help us push forward another day. Also Read - Ongoing Crisis in Mind, Locust Faces Third Degree Interrogation in This Hilarious Clip

There have been many stories about animals doing various things, some funny and some downright outrageous, but they have managed to lighten our moods in some way. Indian Forest Service officers Shailendra Singh and Susanta Nanda have been providing us with fodder for the stories we have been doing, and here are some that have been curated from their Twitter feeds. Also Read - Watch Elderly Woman Drag King Cobra by Its Tail And Fearlessly Throw it Into The Jungle

From a bird playing with a ball to a mother bear and her cubs, a curious penguin and what appears to be a dancing beaver to a monkey bartering for food, hopefully these animals will lighten everyone’s mood. Also Read - Warning! Do Not Try This at Home: Netizens Left Shocked as Man Casually Gives King Cobra a Bath

Amused curiosity of this bird and its playfulness with the rolling ball is a joy to watch. And don't you agree it has great balancing skills!

(Via WA)

A few awkward wobbles and tumbles and the just born baby giraffe is on its feet! Standing on one's own feet is perhaps the first step on way to becoming the tallest on earth.

Seen a lion more magnificent than this anywhere, all animation movies included? The undisputed Lion King! What do you think?

This cute baby elephant can't get enough of mud bath. And we can't get enough of frolics of cute baby elephants! Cuteness overloaded😊.

What is there mom? We all would have done that when kids.

Somersault gone wrong for this cute baby goat eyeing an Olympics entry in gymnastics in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021! What do think? Will it qualify?

This one at Vizag Zoo showing off his silvery white feathers in a bid to impress his partner! Approve of his courtship display?

(Via @vizagzoo_igzp )

A father trying his best to leave for office after having worked from home for the last two months!

This is cute. From one of the best managed Tiger Reserve in our India. 75% of our tiger population is locked in 50 TRs. Should it be preserved at all costs? If you agree, please RT to reach where it matters🙏🏼🙏🏼

Life is a journey…

Not a race🙏 This bobcat just demonstrated that. Amazing.

Dance baby dance☺️

The crab on a cab ride😊

Here comes the ' seal of approval'😂

Last but not the least, a locust undergoing a third degree interrogation so as to find out why there is a swarm of them in India.