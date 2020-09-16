Well, it’s 2020 and anything can happen…Literally, anything! In today’s bizarre news of the day, a 46-year-old man in Manchester was spotted in a bus with a python wrapped around his neck and mouth. He was reportedly using his pet python as a face mask while riding a bus. Also Read - 10-Foot-Long Python Dies Mysteriously After Swallowing a Deer in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Ordered

According to The Independent, the man boarded the Swinton bus at Salford on Monday with the reptile wrapped around his neck and mouth perhaps satirising the coronavirus restrictions

Initially, many passengers thought that the man was wearing a ‘funky or a ‘colourful’ mask’ until they spotted the snake moving.