Well, it’s 2020 and anything can happen…Literally, anything! In today’s bizarre news of the day, a 46-year-old man in Manchester was spotted in a bus with a python wrapped around his neck and mouth. He was reportedly using his pet python as a face mask while riding a bus. Also Read - 10-Foot-Long Python Dies Mysteriously After Swallowing a Deer in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Ordered
According to The Independent, the man boarded the Swinton bus at Salford on Monday with the reptile wrapped around his neck and mouth perhaps satirising the coronavirus restrictions
Initially, many passengers thought that the man was wearing a ‘funky or a ‘colourful’ mask’ until they spotted the snake moving.
“At first I thought he had a really funky mask on, then he let it crawl around the handrails.No one was really bothered on the bus but a man behind took a video. It was definitely entertaining,” a woman passenger told the Manchester Evening News.
However, witnesses said that the python didn’t bother the passengers or cause any danger to any person inside the bus.
The use of face coverings is mandatory on public transport in Britain, to prevent the close-contact spread of the coronavirus, except for those who are exempt for reasons of age, health or disability.
Well, medical experts have strongly discouraged using snakes as face masks in any setting.