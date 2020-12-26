As the year 2020 comes to an end, a post is going viral which shows what Delhi Metro’s own journey looked like during the coronavirus pandemic this year. Also Read - Good News for Devotees! Kolkata's Dakshineswar Temple Metro Conducts First Trial Run

The official handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted four photos with the caption: “2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind”. The four photos show the four stages that Delhi Metro went through due to the global pandemic. Also Read - Delhi Metro To Roll Out First Driverless Train of India Soon. Details Here

The first photo shows Delhi Metro before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the normal hustle-bustle, the everyday rush of passengers at Rajiv Chowk metro station. Crowds of people can be seen rushing to catch their train without any worry of social distancing or wearing masks.

The second photo shows Delhi Metro in the national lockdown period. An empty and clean metro station can be seen with no passengers, no trains and no employees.

The third photo shows Delhi Metro after the passengers, as it was getting ready to welcome back passengers on board after the Covid hiatus. Visuals of an empty train can be seen with no passengers and alternate seats marked with social distancing cues.

The fourth and last photo of the viral post shows Delhi Metro after services resumed and the passengers started using the trains again. Compared to the normal packed trains, an almost empty train can be seen with passengers wearing face masks and sitting on alternatively on the seats as per the rules.

Here’s what the Twitterati thought of DMRC’s post:

This is actually a big change. — Kumkum Biswas (@KumkumBiswas4) December 25, 2020

Cool but who took the pics inside metro? Is it allowed? — Anurag Gupta (@anuragknowledge) December 25, 2020